Police say man smashed Transport Canberra bus window after altercation on Callam Street, Phillip

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:12am
Screenshots of a man police want to talk to about an incident on a bus. Pictures supplied

A man smashed a glass panel on a bus door after an altercation with the driver, then came back to punch the vehicle again a short time later after it parked, police say.

