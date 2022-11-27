A man smashed a glass panel on a bus door after an altercation with the driver, then came back to punch the vehicle again a short time later after it parked, police say.
Police have issued screenshots from CCTV of the incidents, which happened earlier this month, in a bid to find the man.
They said the first incident happened onboard a bus on Callam Street, Phillip, about 6.25pm on Saturday, November 12.
"The man and the driver had a verbal and physical exchange, and when the man got off the bus he allegedly broke a glass panel on the door," police said in a statement on Monday.
"A short time later, a second incident occurred at the Woden Bus Interchange, where the driver had parked the bus, and he was approached by the man who then allegedly punched the broken window.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who can help identify the man, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incidents in Callam Street or the bus interchange around the time of the incident."
They asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote 7269805.
