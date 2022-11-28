The Canberra Times
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe 'sorry if people listened' to interest rate advice and took out mortgages

By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 11:05am
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has apologised to people who listened to the RBA guidance that said the cash rate would not be raised until 2024 and took out mortgages.

