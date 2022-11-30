Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission
The art of making fine bourbon first took place in 1812 on the site of the national historic landmark, Woodford Reserve Distillery.
Over the years the distillery moved from producing whiskey to a place of farming, and for many years was left entirely 'mothballed' (a whiskey term to describe left to its own devices) for more than 20 years.
In the mid nineties, premium spirit producers, Brown-Forman took over this national distilling landmark with the desire to make a bourbon that would rival any single-malt whiskey on the market - thus Woodford Reserve was born.
The perfectly balanced taste of this Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey comprises more than 200 detectable flavour notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit and floral notes.
With a portfolio ranging from super-premium Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select all the way to the Super-Luxury Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition, which is a collaboration with the fine French crystal producer, Baccarat.
The broad range of selective bourbons are a must for collectors or for those who love the finer things in life.
Available at Kent Street Cellars, Woodford Reserve is now the world's number one super-premium bourbon and helping consumers reimagine what a bourbon can be.
For the last sixteen years, the Woodford Reserve Master's Collections series has been available to lovers of this brand, only once a year. This experimental release is where the boundaries of bourbon-making are put to the test.
A grand total of 100 cases (600 bottles) only will make their way to Australia, as a staple for all whiskey enthusiasts, connoisseurs and collectors.
The new release is no different. For this latest Master's Collection release Master Distiller, Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller, Elizabeth McCall have drawn on that rich history and their own interests for inspiration.
In Kentucky, a fermented grain mash is traditionally called "distiller's beer".
Distillation converts this "beer" into a spirit that will become a "whiskey" once barreled.
This Master's Collection is Woodford Reserve's take on crafting a spirit that exhibits the flavours of a classic beer style, in this case a rich, roasted malty stout.
A nose of roasted malt, toasted nuts, chocolate and orange leads to warm oak, cherry and shortbread. The pallet is malty with toasted hazelnut and cocoa highlights atop a layer of baked fruit, crisp spice and zest bounce about the depths and more malt and chocolate notes to finish.
"Our distillery building was constructed by Irish stonemasons in 1838. That, plus the fact that we distil in the "Irish" style with triple pot stills inspired us to mash and distil an Irish style stout beer, Elizabeth said.
The result is the Master's Collection release named Five-Malt Stouted Mash, a rich and darkly robust expression of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey.
This is for collectors and connoisseurs and those who know they deserve the finer things in life. Kent Street Cellars are the only
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
