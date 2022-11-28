Review will decide the future of Australia's defence force

The fact that Mr Marles is deputy Prime Minister demonstrates he has political smarts and his choice of individuals to conduct the Review was equally unimpeachable. As far as the public are concerned, former Defence Force Chief Angus Houston stands (not just literally) head and shoulders above any civilian strategist as a chief drafter of this document. His reputation and experience as a commander ensures the recommendations will disarm any assault from the coalition that accuses Labor of being soft on defence. Nobody believes Houston would ever put his name to anything that risked the country's security. His work adds intellectual heft to the hard choices that need to be made in deciding where the dollars will be spent. The public trusts the former chief to carefully balance the competing requirements and make hard choices for the right reasons. More importantly, his involvement will also carry weight among those in uniform.