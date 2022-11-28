The Canberra Times
Review will decide the future of Australia's defence force

By Nicholas Stuart
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

In the magical world of theory a Defence White Paper is wise: a careful, judicial and bipartisan approach establishing how we can best defend the country. Reality is very different. The three services - army, navy and airforce - all have different approaches, which is why Defence Minister Richard Marles has commissioned the current Strategic Review. It will provide him with a cudgel, allowing him to beat the service chiefs back into their boxes and giving Mr Marles a sensible means of arbitrating between their competing claims for increasingly expensive equipment. This is vital, because the key shortage in defence is not ideas - it's money.

