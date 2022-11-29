Times Past: November 30, 1964

As Australians, we all know that knowing how to swim is a vital life skill and something we can always practice. So it was reported on this day in 1964, The Canberra Times had an overwhelming response to the opening of the Canberra Amateur Swimming Club and The Canberra Times Learn-to-Swim campaign which attracted 2107 applicants.
Of that number, 1300 attended the Canberra Olympic Pool in Civic, and the remaining 807 attended Manuka Pool. Parents and children were streaming into the Olympic Pool from 8:30am and within half an hour the queue had extended 300 yards back from the three turnstiles. By 10:30am there were more than 3000 people at the pool.
Some 1300 children had been registered for the program at the Canberra Olympic Pool by 9:30am thanks to prior planning from the president of the swimming club.
There was a demonstration in the main pool with water safety and lifesaving which was not announced and had some of the public thinking that it was a genuine drowning that was happening. Only later there was a member of the public that was rescued from the same spot the demonstration happened and was taken to the Canberra Community Hospital.
At the Manuka Pool, enrollment and subsequent instruction of 807 children went smoothly by all accounts.
Due to the large number of children enrolled, with optimum class sizes of eight, there was a call out for more instructors, even with the 90 that had already volunteered. Most children would be on a Saturday morning where the children would get one or more sessions of instruction.
