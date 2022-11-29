The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 30, 1964

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 30 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on November 30, 1964.

As Australians, we all know that knowing how to swim is a vital life skill and something we can always practice. So it was reported on this day in 1964, The Canberra Times had an overwhelming response to the opening of the Canberra Amateur Swimming Club and The Canberra Times Learn-to-Swim campaign which attracted 2107 applicants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.