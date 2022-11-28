The Canberra Times
Vast defence spending lies ahead on current path

By Mike Gilligan
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
B-52 bombers are set to be based at Tindal airbase in the Northern Territory. Picture Getty Images

As Defence spending projection now stands, an already bloated budget of $48 billion will be grown at a few percent annually, and taxpayers will be asked for another $170 billion for nuclear submarines. Neither PM Morrison nor Albanese offers a strategic rationale for the nuclear submarines; simply saying that Australians will be advised of the brand of boat next year. In this obdurate obmutescence, the two prime ministers are joined at the hip. Disdain for public accountability is bipartisan on Defence.

