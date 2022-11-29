The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Greens backflip on teaming up with Coalition to tweak federal ICAC

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator David Shoebridge. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Greens have backed away from supporting a deal with the Coalition that would ensure the national anti-corruption commission's top role is backed by a super majority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.