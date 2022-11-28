Greens will back Coalition tweaks to 'protect' federal ICAC

The Greens will join forces with the Coalition in a push to ensure the national anti-corruption commission's top role is backed by a super majority.
The tweaks could delay the Albanese government's plans to pass the federal ICAC bill by mid-week with any amendments made forcing it to return to the lower house for another vote.
Debate over the integrity watchdog began in the Senate on Monday with the opposition moving amendments that would require the commissioner's role be backed by three-quarters of its parliamentary oversight committee.
The committee of 12 is chaired by a government member but features two crossbenchers and four opposition members.
Greens justice spokesperson David Shoebridge said his party's proposal is to appoint a non-government but will support the Coalition's proposal if it lacks the numbers.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus slammed the opposition proposal, put forward by Liberal senator Michaelia Cash, saying it would provide "an effective veto" on creating the body.
"The government will not be supporting that amendment and, indeed, I would call on the Liberal Party to withdraw that amendment," Mr Dreyfus said on Monday.
Coalition legal affairs spokesperson Julian Leeser said the opposition didn't want to create road blocks to establishing an anti-corruption commission, saying instead the amendments would stop future appointments from becoming a "political issue".
"That is an outrageous slur and we call on the government to withdraw that assertion," he said.
"The amendments that we are moving in the Senate are the same ones we moved in the house. The amendments ensure that the commissioner and inspector are genuinely independent, and they support public confidence in the commission."
Senators will likely speak on the bill and proposed amendments throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday.
Senator Shoebridge said the Greens' amendment was the best solution for Labor but it would instead support the Coalition's proposed changes if the government didn't want to come to the table.
"From the day this legislation was tabled, the government has been on notice that a government-controlled oversight committee does not have the independence required to do its job properly," he said.
"The best solution to this is the Greens' amendment, which requires a non-government chair of the committee, therefore ensuring the government doesn't have complete control and the opposition doesn't have a veto.
"We are not just making a NACC for the current government, we are protecting it against a more noxious government in the future that may want to impose the worst of commissioners on the NACC."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
