Where's the tonic? Canberra Gin Festival on its way

The Canberra Gin Festival returns from December 16-18

By Karen Hardy
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
Have tonic at the ready, the Canberra Gin Festival returns from December 16-18 bringing together 62 of Australia's most exciting craft gin distillers and showcasing more than 200 boutique gins from Australia's top crafters. Local distillery The Antipodes will join interstate distillers such as Hickson House, Prohibition Liquor Co, Karu, Ester Spirits, Barossa Distilling, and multi trophy winners Archie Rose, Turner Stillhouse and The Farmers Wife at the festival.

