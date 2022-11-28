Where's the tonic? Canberra Gin Festival on its way

Have tonic at the ready, the Canberra Gin Festival returns from December 16-18 bringing together 62 of Australia's most exciting craft gin distillers and showcasing more than 200 boutique gins from Australia's top crafters. Local distillery The Antipodes will join interstate distillers such as Hickson House, Prohibition Liquor Co, Karu, Ester Spirits, Barossa Distilling, and multi trophy winners Archie Rose, Turner Stillhouse and The Farmers Wife at the festival.
You'll be able to taste various gins, chat to the distillers and enjoy some gourmet treats prepared by the venue chefs.
The festival will consist of five three-hour sessions, giving gin connoisseurs ample time to create the gin and tonic of their dreams using new release Long Rays tonics expertly mixed with world-class gins. Patrons also receive a tote bag and their own tasting glass included in the ticket price.
Tickets vary from $55-$70 per session plus there are special four-ticket bundles for $120 for the Sunday sessions. The five sessions are: Friday, December 16, 4-7pm; Saturday, December 17, 12-3pm and 4-7pm; Sunday, December 18, 11-2pm and 3-6pm.
Some of the Underground Spirits range is now available in cute miniature bottles, just in time for Christmas.
You can find all your favourites in 50ml miniature size, featuring vibrant metallic labels to add a touch of festive cheer.
"Pick and Mix" your favourites in cute gift boxes or buy them individually. Minis are available in singles at $15, twin pack at $30 and four pack at $55.
Minis are perfect to give as gifts to family, friends and colleagues, to adorn the gin lover's Christmas tree, and are great as a taster of the Underground Spirits range. Have a mini gin tasting with friends and family at home to find your favourite.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
