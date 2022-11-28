'This isn't an innocent mistake': police staggered at how drunk driver was

Police say they were staggered to see how drunk a 30-year-old man was while driving in Canberra on the weekend.
They said they received several reports of a vehicle being driven dangerously on Gungahlin Drive about 4.40pm on Saturday.
They found the vehicle later in Lawson and breath-tested the driver. He was taken to Belconnen Police Station for a breath analysis, which returned a result of 0.295 - nearly six times the legal limit.
Officer in Charge of Road Policing, Acting Inspector Ken Williams said the driver's ACT licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and he would face court later.
"To have a driver record nearly six times the legal alcohol limit is staggering," he said.
"This isn't an innocent mistake, or a slight misjudgement, this is someone making a deliberate decision to treat other people, their own lives, and the laws with contempt.
"What makes this even more frustrating is that we've just had the messages about World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and the festive season is almost upon us. This could so easily have turned into another tragedy on our roads."
