Former prime minister Scott Morrison is about to "censured" in the Federal Parliament over the secret ministries scandal.
So, what does it mean to be censured? Will this force the now Liberal backbencher to quit politics?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said cabinet had agreed a motion to censure Mr Morrison would be moved in the House of Representatives this week.
A censure is a formal statement of disapproval voted on by either the House of Representatives or the Senate, which aims to condemn "conduct unworthy of a member", according to the Parliament practices handbook.
The motion has no real consequences. It doesn't mean Mr Morrison is banned from speaking in Parliament (not that he does anyway), and it certainly won't mean he has to resign as the member for Cook.
It is basically the Parliament's way of formally expressing sharp disapproval in the conduct of a parliamentarian.
The move to censure Mr Morrison follows the release of former High Court Justice Virginia Bell's inquiry into the former prime minister's decision to secretly appoint himself to five portfolios during the pandemic.
It found Mr Morrison's appointments were unnecessary and said the decision hide them from the public and parliament undermined trust in government.
Prime Minister Albanese said the report found "the actions of the former prime minister fundamentally undermined the principles of responsible government".
Basically 100 per cent, because Labor has the majority in the House.
The opposition has said it will not support the motion against their own member, with opposition Leader of the House Paul Fletcher calling it a "political stunt".
But it does not matter because Labor has the numbers to pass it.
Censure motions have often occurred against a minister or the leader of the opposition.
There has only ever been two censure motions against a private member, and both times they were successful.
No prime minister or former prime minister has ever been censured.
Notable censures in the past years include former aged care minister Richard Colbeck in 2020, over his handling of the sector during the pandemic, and former senator Fraser Anning in 2019, over his comments about the Christchurch attack.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
