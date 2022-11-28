Pocock has made a positive contribution to the IR reforms

Good on David Pocock for taking the time to listen to the reasons Labor is seeking to change the way workers can negotiate with their employers for higher pay and better conditions, and agreeing to vote in favour of it.
The Opposition continues to back employers and businesses; those whose profits have steadily increased while wages have stagnated over the past decade.
Michaela Cash stated on Sunday: "It is going to be a really rough Christmas for so many employers out there".
I ask her: "What about the low-income workers who can barely afford to pay for electricity, gas, and petrol? What about those people who are struggling to pay their mortgages? Who is going to stand up for them in the face of continuing low wages"? Clearly, it is not the Liberal Party.
This legislation in support of workers will finally level the playing field so that those workers struggling in this dire economic climate can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.
Eric Hunter (Letters, November 26) said Senator Pocock should be wary about blocking the IR bill. Why? David's proposal to split the bill was both fair and practical but was rejected by Labor for blatantly political reasons. The reason for splitting the bill was clear as it appeared that in its original format it would unjustly favour the unions.
The argument was that more time than was allowed was required to assess the proposed complex submission.
Labor's "it's all or nothing" bully-boy tactics left a lot to be desired. But it wasn't surprising as it was the union movement that created the Labor Party.
David was only doing what he believed to be in the public's interest; achieving some semblance of fairness and balance in the process of assessing bills in the Senate instead of submitting to bullying by the Labor Party.
"Men and Women of Australia", as Gough intoned, let's celebrate the 50th anniversary next Friday of the election of the Whitlam government.
I was a poor boy from a family with seven children. Gough Whitlam's Labor government gave me the unexpected opportunity to study at university, and I did; history, philosophy, politics, law and communication. I paid no fees and received a living allowance of $29 per week. It paid for a room in a share house, and a diet of brown rice, lentils and vegetable curry.
A big shout out for the free tertiary education system as well as Medibank, that first groundbreaking national health insurance scheme, and Medicare, its later Hawke government reincarnation that the Liberals have done so much to undermine.
And what to mourn? The lost opportunity for great nation building projects. Rex Connor's vision of public ownership and benefit from our mineral wealth. Decentralisation away from the vast urban sprawls and an independent foreign policy free from the tentacles of the United States, our "dangerous ally".
What else? The list is long.
It no longer needs to be argued the world is facing catastrophic climate change as a result of carbon pollution. In particular, wealthy countries like Australia have more responsibility to act. We can afford to. We have benefited most from carbon pollution to date and our per capita carbon footprint is nearly four times that of the global average.
The world's population has just topped eight billion and is growing. This is an important part of the problem. There are too many countries, like Australia, on the high carbon pollution side of the ledger.
There is no longer (if ever there was) a right to have as many children as one wishes. It is morally indefensible.
Jacqui Lambie, despite representing the poorest state, has decided on irrelevance and sided with employers against the better interests of her constituents after Canberra's David Pocock agreed to support the government's IR bill.
Lambie claims that the unions will have too much power. If Lambie had done even a minimum of research she would know that unions represent less than 15 per cent of workers so cannot have the impact that that the fear-mongering employers and LNP would have us, and her, believe.
After all, when was the last time employers supported a pay-rise for employees?
Senator Lambie seems to have forgotten the people who put her into her well paid public office and is slowly morphing into another version of Pauline Hanson.
Hopefully, Tasmanian voters will not forget this.
I found your report ("Australia to face more extreme weather events, report finds", canberratimes.com.au, November 23) far too complacent. When I went to the report itself, it had me reaching for the Valium (would that I had some).
So Australia is nearly at 1.5 degrees C warming - what the whole world is seeking to avoid.
In this part of the world we can expect continued decrease in cool season rainfall, more short-duration heavy-rainfall events, continued increase in the number of dangerous fire weather days and a longer fire season, further sea level rise, and further decline in average snow depth in alpine regions.
Of course, if we rapidly moved away from fossil fuels we might be able to reduce the impact of climate change. Unfortunately COP27 failed to call for an actual phase-out (rather than phase-down) of fossil fuels, particularly coal, even though they delivered "loss and damage" financing to poorer countries.
In an article in Pearls and Irritations Dr David Shearman cynically called this "palliative care" for damaged developing nations. If we don't act quickly on mitigating climate change, we too will be doomed.
The Canberra Liberals should reconsider if they want to oppose the Woden leg of the tram ("Hard to see how light rail stacks up, says Canberra Liberals' Elizabeth Lee, as Labor warns of 'extraordinary betrayal", canberratimes.com.au, November 23).
Like many Canberrans, even those who are politically engaged, I haven't really followed the current tram debate. I do know there are good reasons to oppose the Woden leg.
They include the cost, the lack of development opportunities on the route (the NIMBYs would block the developments anyway), the fact more people are working from home, the problems getting over the bridge and dealing with the NCA and the ease at which a bus lane already operates.
However, it appears that many Canberrans are supportive of the tram, and would like to see it extended.
Polling last year showed 63 per cent of Canberrans strongly support or support the Woden leg, well above the 33 per cent who oppose or strongly oppose the project.
In 2016, the tram election, Labor got a primary vote of 52.2 per cent in Harrison (a swing of +12.2 per cent from 2012) and 57.1 per cent in Franklin, suburbs along the light rail route.
The tram is good politics. Do the Libs really want to oppose a popular project that runs through three electorates they need to win an extra seat in?
Do we have self government or are we pretending?
I can understand why due to religious beliefs people would vote against voluntary assisted dying legislation but I find it deeply offensive and inexplicable that senators would vote against territory rights, enabling the fine citizens of the ACT to have a vote on the issue.
I believe the Catholic Church has been working overtime lobbying people to vote no.
So according to the Catholic Church and others we are second class citizens who don't deserve the same rights as other citizens in Australia.
Whatever happened to the separation of church and state?
I'm happy for people to believe whatever they want.
I wish all of the Pastafarians, Iglesia Maradonianans - people who pray to the legend of football, Maradona (it exists), and Jediists (according to a census a while ago there are more of them in Australia than Scientologists) nothing but good will, but don't deny me my rights and force your views on others.
Thankfully it looks like the Senate will vote to reintroduce territory rights and give the Legislative Assembly the power to vote on the issue which is clearly the right result for any fair minded person.
We don't know how the vote in the Assembly will go but it should be their decision and gives the people of the Territories the same rights as other Australians.
David Pocock deserves enormous kudos for his work on this.
I am staggered by Archbishop Christopher Prowse's arrogance. To oppose voluntary euthanasia legislation in an open and adult debate is a perfectly fair position to take, but to seek to "win" by preventing more than half a million Australians from having the same rights as their fellow citizens is dishonest.
Much has been written about the Namadgi fire; however, nobody has addressed what was my "take away" in the aftermath. The senior army officer who fronted the media while the fire was still raging praised the helicopter crew for saving the aircraft. Nary an expression of regret about the fire if memory serves.
With all the hoo-haa about the rental crisis both in terms of affordability and availability, I just wish that our elected representatives would stop acting like it's not their problem. The provision of adequate, affordable housing is a social issue which is absolutely a problem for government. It's not up to landlords and investors to solve this problem.
Daniel Andrews has been comfortably re-elected premier of Victoria courtesy of the preferential voting system. About 64 per cent of voters didn't put Labor first.
Dr Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, November 22) tells us the amount of agricultural land owned by Chinese interests. I wonder if Dr Mackenzie, having set that hare running, could now tell us the amount owned by American, British, Belgian and New Zealand and other interests? Or are they okay?
According to Douglas McKenzie (Letters, November 28) Chinese interests own something less than one per cent of Australia. He warns we must closely watch for any increase in this percentage. Assuming the willing buyer/willing seller principle was at play when the land was acquired, who should we be watching? The Chinese or Australians?
The government seems to be taking its time on providing a price solution for domestic gas users who continue to pay European spot prices for gas. The domestic price should be determined expediently and have some retrospectivity (say July 1, 2022 or earlier). Why should Australian domestic users pay more than contract recipients such as Japan?
Philanthropy has significant social and individual cost implications for mug taxpayers, who do not have disposable, discretionary, back-pocket millions and retained tax advisers as its tax advantages encourage a self-interested circle to benefit from self-aggrandising pet projects.
The leader of a democracy, in promising to govern for everyone, is vowing to fool all the people all of the time.
