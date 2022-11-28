The Canberra Times
Pocock has made a positive contribution to the IR reforms

By Letters to the Editor
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
Senator David Pocock has done a good job negotiating important amendments to the industrial relations legislation. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Good on David Pocock for taking the time to listen to the reasons Labor is seeking to change the way workers can negotiate with their employers for higher pay and better conditions, and agreeing to vote in favour of it.

