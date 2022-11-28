NSW police have charged a man they allege stole a case of beer from a Murrumbateman grocery store on Sunday before leading them on a 170km pursuit.
The 55-year-old man allegedly stole the beer from a grocery store on East Street before departing in a Mercedes C180 Coupe.
Police were called and officers from The Hume highway patrol spotted the vehicle travelling south on the Hume Highway at Yass.
Officers signalled for the driver to pull over but say he did not, instead initiating a pursuit which lasted around 170km, police said.
His car was stopped on Docker Street, Wagga Wagga, after the man allegedly failed to pay for fuel at a nearby service station, and police arrested him.
The 55-year-old allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test before he was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station where a secondary breath analysis reading is alleged to have returned a reading of 0.040.
The man was charged with eight offences:
He was refused bail to appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Monday.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
