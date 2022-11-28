The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man charged after 170km pursuit from Murrumbateman to Wagga Wagga

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was charged with eight offences. Picture by Karleen Minney

NSW police have charged a man they allege stole a case of beer from a Murrumbateman grocery store on Sunday before leading them on a 170km pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.