Baragwanath writes that he particularly wanted to highlight, in his novel, "the specific kind of paternalism expressed by (often well-meaning) Pakeha individuals (white New Zealanders) when it comes to Maori families living in challenging circumstances and to explore the tensions between respecting the autonomy and dignity of Maori whanau (families) and acting in the rights of vulnerable children when there are real risks to welfare". And he succeeds.