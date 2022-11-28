The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Capitals coach Kristen Veal battling to keep team afloat as import Dekeiya Cohen jumps ship

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 28 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal is confident her side has turned a corner. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canebrra Capitals coach Kristen Veal asked her team a question after last week's loss to the Melbourne Boomers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.