Canebrra Capitals coach Kristen Veal asked her team a question after last week's loss to the Melbourne Boomers.
It was the side's fourth straight defeat to start the season and was another demoralising result, the Capitals thumped 103-68.
So Veal asked her players if they were willing to dig themselves out of a hole.
It wasn't quite Ivan Cleary asking the Wests Tigers if they were on his now infamous bus but it was close.
Veal received the answer she hoped from every player in the squad, except one.
Dekeiya Cohen was off the bus.
Within days, the US import was back in South Carolina and Veal was left to pick up the pieces.
"We did challenge the players that when we came back we were going to reset and we needed a full commitment to that," Veal said. "Dekeiya had a few days off, thought about what was important to her, what wasn't and where she wanted to be. Ultimately she made the decision to terminate her contract and go home."
Veal wasn't the only Capital to feel let down by the American's actions.
"It's disappointing for the team and for everyone that's been working really hard to navigate this storm to have a player decide they weren't going to stick it out with the rest of the group," she said.
Cohen's exit, announced Monday on the eve of Wednesday's crucial clash with Adelaide, is another blow in what has been a disastrous season.
Gemma Potter tore her ACL and MCL in the first game before Jade Melbourne and Brittney Smart also suffered injuries. Melbourne is expected to return against the Lightning.
Cohen is now the second player to leave the team this season, with Tahlia Tupaea stepping away for personal reasons in September.
Seasons like this can slip away from teams extremely quickly. While Cohen headed for the exits last week, Veal faces a challenging task to ensure nobody else follows her out the door if the losses continue to mount.
It's fair to say Veal did not expect her first season as a WNBL head coach to play out in this manner.
The former Opal has put on a brave face in public in recent weeks, but she knows the pressure is mounting.
While it would have been easy to throw in the towel, Veal has battled to remain positive and prevent her squad from splintering. It's not easy but the coach is confident the turmoil is now in the rear-view mirror and performances will soon improve.
"The first four weeks I just dug into what are we doing right, what are we doing wrong, problem solving the adversity, problem solving the player management, trying to reconnect and engage the group," Veal said.
"It was tough for the coaches as well as the players. It's nice to draw a line in the sand with the FIBA qualifying window, come back, get back to being who we are and not worrying so much about external pressures."
The Capitals haven't wasted any time beginning their search for a replacement and it's understood they are close to finalising a deal with a new import.
The decision will have major implications for their season as they chase wins on the court and a united front off the court.
While Cohen's departure can be explained away for a variety of reasons, a mass exodus would lead to serious question marks over Veal's tenure and the support the inexperienced coach is receiving from the Capitals front office.
The mentor has made her name as one of the finest development coaches in the country at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence, but the WNBL is proving a different kettle of fish.
Veal has been handed a young squad with an eye to the future. The concerning factor hasn't simply been the four losses, but the margin of defeat. The Capitals have barely put up a fight and that typically comes down to the coach.
Despite the early struggles, confidence remains she will find her feet in the WNBL.
The path forward, however, is littered with hurdles and Veal can't be hung out to dry by the Capitals.
Instead, the entire organisation must band together to turn this ship around.
