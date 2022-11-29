Nicole Munger travelled to Canberra on a whim.
In the process of finalising a deal in Europe, the 25-year-old received a call from Capitals coach Kristen Veal with an offer to join the club as a training player.
With two imports on the roster, it was all Veal could offer the talented guard.
An American living in Newcastle and waiting patiently for an opportunity to Australia, Munger recognised the offer came with no guarantee of a place in the playing squad or any long-term security.
But Veal sold Munger on her vision and the guard knocked back the European deal to move to the capital.
Within days, Dekeiya Cohen had walked out on the squad and a spot opened up. Suddenly Munger had earned a promotion.
"When I got the opportunity to take the next step and just get to train, I was ecstatic," Munger said. "A couple of things happened, something popped up in Europe and I wasn't going to come.
"Then I called coach (Veal) and she was like 'I really just need you to trust me and come'. I came down here and now I'm a Cap. It's unbelievable, the girls are great, they welcomed me with open arms. It's been a whirlwind of a week."
Munger's journey to Canberra has featured a number of detours. After playing college basketball at the University of Michigan, the guard gave the sport away to pursue her dream of coaching.
Two years on the coaching staff at Fordham University, however, only fuelled her desire to return to the court as a player.
That led to a stint in Spain before she arrived in Australia to play for the Newcastle Falcons in the NBL1.
Munger is a skilful guard who thrives as a playmaker and excels at opening up scoring opportunities for her teammates.
While she's not a perfect positional replacement for Cohen, Veal believes Munger is exactly the type of player the squad needs as they battle to salvage their season.
"It's not a straight swap with Dekeiya," Veal said. "Emilee (Whittle-Harmon) will take on a bigger role, Bec Pizzey will take on a bigger role. Chloe (Tugliach) is our big, she can shift back to that four spot where she feels more comfortable.
"We can shift our rotations a little bit to go small ball or we can stay big with [Alex Bunton] and Emilee in there. We're still tracking well and it gives us some great size, experience and talent on that perimeter spot."
The Capitals and Munger have agreed to terms, however officials are still working out details with the WNBL and finalising a visa. It is unclear when that process will be completed and her status for Wednesday's clash with the Adelaide Lightning is uncertain.
Canberra are set to receive a major boost, with Jade Melbourne likely to return from an ankle injury after completing Monday's training session.
It didn't take long for Munger and Melbourne to hit it off over the past couple of days and the former is looking to make an instant impact on and off the court.
"They've been on a tough stretch," Munger said. "I'll bring fresh eyes and a positive mindset. Anything I can do to help, I want to give on the court and off the court."
