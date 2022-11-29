The Canberra Times

Canberra Capitals replace Dekeiya Cohen with US import Nicole Munger

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 30 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
US import Nicole Munger has signed with the Canberra Capitals after Dekeiya Cohen's exit. Picture by Karleen Minney

Nicole Munger travelled to Canberra on a whim.

