Canberra United's Grace Jale is bringing her Kiwi flair to the capital and it might just be what gets her to her first Women's World Cup.
The attacking midfielder has made her presence felt in the front three in her debut season with United, scoring two goals in as many games.
She's done so with a fearless, physical approach, which she says is a defining quality of players from New Zealand.
"It's the Kiwi way - body on the line and anything to get the ball in the back of the net," Jale told The Canberra Times.
Jale's early performances in the A-League Women for Canberra have not gone unnoticed by Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova either, which is good news for the 23-year-old aiming to be a starter at the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
"She messaged me after the first game and said nice goal, and she's expecting more," Jale said. "But Jitka doesn't give much away, so you have to always be on your game.
"This season means everything. Hopefully I'll be a part of that squad, and if I am, I don't want to just be on the bench.
"I played 90 minutes against South Korea this month, which was tough, but it was amazing, and it was a feeling like no other that I definitely want to be feeling more often."
After settling for a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar in sweltering conditions last weekend in Queensland, United will relish the bye week to recuperate before a home game against Jale's former team Wellington Phoenix on December 10.
Jale said the still winless Canberra can "fly" this season if they can just be a bit more clinical with their chances and she'll have extra motivation to do just that against her ex-teammates.
"They're chatting a big game," Jale said.
"They comment when I share that I've scored or anything like that, and they seem very confident. I'm excited."
Melanie Dinjaski
