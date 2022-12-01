The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from December 3, 2022

December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
Author events

December 3: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Canberra author Jennifer Bardsley and illustrator Mez Thomas's children's book, There's a Galaxy In My Hot Chocolate. See: bookcow.com.au.

