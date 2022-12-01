December 3: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Canberra author Jennifer Bardsley and illustrator Mez Thomas's children's book, There's a Galaxy In My Hot Chocolate. See: bookcow.com.au.
December 4: At The Book Cow at 3pm poet Paul Williamson's latest collection, A Hint of Eden, will be launched. See: bookcow.com.au.
December 4: Miranda Riwoe will discuss her story collection, The Burnished Sun, with Beejay Silcox at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 5: Alex Miller will be talking to Tom Griffiths about his latest book, A Brief Affair, a novel about storytelling, truths and love. At the National Library of Australia, 6pm-7pm. Details and bookings: nla.gov.au/whats-on.
December 5: Mark Tredinnick's latest poetry book, A Beginner's Guide, will be launched at the Mosaic Room in the Nishi Hotel, Canberra, at 7pm by Canberra poet Judith Nangala Crispin. See: eventbrite.com.au.
December 6: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Niki Savva will be in conversation with Kerry-Anne Walsh on Savva's behind-the-scenes new book, Bulldozed. Scott Morrison's fall and Anthony Albanese's rise. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 6: Gary Nunn will talk about his book, The Psychic Tests, at Smiths Alternative and psychic Melanie Obeid will do readings. Doors open at 6.30pm, event starts at 7.30m. $30. First drink free. See: smithsalternative.com.
December 7: At The Book Cow at 6pm will be a discussion of historical fiction with Barbie Robinson and Canberra author Catherine McCullagh in an event that also marks the re-release of Mc Cullagh's first novel, Dancing with Deception. See: bookcow.com.au.
December 8: At 5.30pm at the National Library of Australia theatre and live-streamed via Zoom, Pamela Burton and Meredith Edwards discuss their book about their parents, Persons of Interest: an Intimate Account of Cecily and John Burton. See: nla.gov.au.
December 8: At Arc Cinema, National Film and Archive at 6pm, Mandy Sayer, author of Those Dashing McDonagh Sisters: Australia's first female filmmaking team will be in conversation with archive program manager Karina Libbey, supported by clips and images from the archive's collection. See: nfsa.org.au.
December 10: At The Yass Bookstore, 173 Comur Street, Yass, at 3pm Helen Topor will be in conversation with Aedeen Cremin on Topor's new memoir, Neither King Nor Saint, an exploration of the obstacles delaying her family's integration into Australian society. See: theyassbookstore.com.au.
December 13: At Muse at 8pm the Translations Book Club finishes the year with Belgian novelist Maylis de Kerangal's Painting Time (trans. Jessica Moore). See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 15: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kurdish-Iranian writer Behrouz Boochani will be speaking about his new book, Freedom, Only Freedom: The Prison Writings. Translated and edited by Omid Tofighian and Monne Mansoubi, who will also be present, the book covers major issues in migration, refugee rights and politics. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 21: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzLit Book Club finishes the year with Holden Sheppard's The Brink. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Children's Laureate Board is embarking on the selection process for the Australian Children's Laureate for 2024 and 2025. It's seeking suggestions for consideration. To see the selection criteria and to make a suggestion, see childrenslaureate.org.au.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. The next date is December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.