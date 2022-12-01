December 15: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kurdish-Iranian writer Behrouz Boochani will be speaking about his new book, Freedom, Only Freedom: The Prison Writings. Translated and edited by Omid Tofighian and Monne Mansoubi, who will also be present, the book covers major issues in migration, refugee rights and politics. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.