Last week's Prime Minister's XI fixture was touted as a genuine selection trial for the Australian and West Indies players who took to Manuka Oval for the four-day clash.
It turns out it wasn't just the players who were on trial.
Jono Dean was handed the opportunity to work under Andre Borovec as assistant coach of the Prime Minister's XI.
It marked a chance for Dean to interact with the Australian set up and it didn't take long for the ACT Meteors coach to impress his superiors.
In the wake of the draw at Manuka Oval, the 38-year-old has been handed a second opportunity to coach at the national level.
A Cricket Australia XI will play South Africa in a four-day tour match in Brisbane next month prior to the Proteas' first Test at the Gabba and Dean will again act as assistant coach.
"This week has been awesome," Dean said. "Just being around and seeing how the culture's evolved in Australian cricket with Andre Borovec and the standards he sets. It's very much player led at that level, they're experienced players, it's about creating a quality environment for them.
"I'm looking forward to working with the other assistant coach, Daniel Vettori, in Queensland. It will be a slightly different experience with another head coach.
"It's great working with the quality of players that are in those sides. We don't do a lot of coaching on game days, it's more laying the foundation and making sure we're doing everything we need to help them prep and then watching them perform."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The upcoming tour match will mark the second time Dean will work under a member of the Australian Test setup.
Both Borovec, who coached the Prime Minister's XI, and Daniel Vettori, who will coach the CA XI, are assistant coaches under Andrew McDonald for the Test team.
It's an approach that is designed to ensure players receive a consistent message at all levels of the game and allows the coaching staff to keep tabs on those pushing for Australian selection.
The benefits extend beyond the players, however, with Dean confident his time in the Prime Minister's XI has allowed him to become a better coach.
"Getting contact time with players continuously and building that cohesion and connection often leads to building relationships and makes it easier to work with people," he said.
"With that continuity, coaches are getting closer to where the players are at. They can get eyes on, see what's happening and how they're all going. The players love that. To get continuity with the coach and build that connection is really important."
Dean's time in the Prime Minister's XI coaching staff involved a number of unexpected responsibilities.
There was a period on Saturday when 12th and 13th men Blake Faunce and Zak Keogh were out of action and the side needed a substitute fielder.
It didn't take long for Dean to realise he was the next man up and he pulled on the whites and took the field with his players.
The cameo was an enjoyable experience, however the coach has declared there will be no encore performance in Brisbane.
"I didn't want to do it," Dean said. "Circumstances forced the play, which was okay. Hopefully it won't happen again, that was definitely a one off."
While their absence forced Dean into the field, the coach was impressed by Faunce and Keogh throughout the past week.
The pair soaked up everything they could during their time with the Prime Minister's XI and Dean predicted a bright future if they continue working hard.
"It was a great experience for them," he said. "They got on well with the boys. They learnt a lot just being around and watching how those guys operate, prepare, chat in between sessions about life and cricket. They'll be better for the experience."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.