Dr Lowe's apology may be too little, too late

November 29 2022 - 5:30am
Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe's apology to Australians may have been too little, too late. Picture Getty Images

The apology by Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe for inadvertently misleading hundreds of thousands of Australian borrowers into believing interest rates would not begin to rise until at least midway through 2024 has been a long time coming.

