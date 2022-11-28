The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from December 3, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 2 2022
Canberra Choral Society is performing Handel's Messiah. Picture supplied

Hallelujah!

It's coming up to Christmas, and that means Handel's oratorio Messiah, telling the story of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, is back. After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Canberra Choral Society (CCS) ends its 70th anniversary with an event that brings together the CCS Massed Choir, CCS orchestra and soloists under the baton of Dr Graeme Morton. It's on at Llewellyn Hall, ANU, on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm. For more information, see: canberrachoralsociety.org.

