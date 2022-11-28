Suki & Hugh Gallery's final show for 2022, opening on Saturday December 3 with drinks with the artists from 3 to 5pm, showcases the work of Sydneysider Susie Dureau and Queenslander Larissa Warren. Dureau's oil paintings are dream-like cloudscapes and the body of work titled The Letting Go speaks to the idea that techniques for living and being can be found in nature and specifically in the vaporous form of clouds. Ceramicist Warren's body of large pot-bellied vessels, Too Much to Dream, quite literally came to the artist in a dream. She envisaged raw earthy pots emerging from the dark volcanic ground where her home and studio are located on Tamborine Mountain/Wangerriburras Country. The gallery is at 38A Gibraltar St, Bungendore and the exhibition runs until December 23. See: sukihugh.com.au.