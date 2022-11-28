It's coming up to Christmas, and that means Handel's oratorio Messiah, telling the story of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, is back. After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Canberra Choral Society (CCS) ends its 70th anniversary with an event that brings together the CCS Massed Choir, CCS orchestra and soloists under the baton of Dr Graeme Morton. It's on at Llewellyn Hall, ANU, on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm. For more information, see: canberrachoralsociety.org.
Suki & Hugh Gallery's final show for 2022, opening on Saturday December 3 with drinks with the artists from 3 to 5pm, showcases the work of Sydneysider Susie Dureau and Queenslander Larissa Warren. Dureau's oil paintings are dream-like cloudscapes and the body of work titled The Letting Go speaks to the idea that techniques for living and being can be found in nature and specifically in the vaporous form of clouds. Ceramicist Warren's body of large pot-bellied vessels, Too Much to Dream, quite literally came to the artist in a dream. She envisaged raw earthy pots emerging from the dark volcanic ground where her home and studio are located on Tamborine Mountain/Wangerriburras Country. The gallery is at 38A Gibraltar St, Bungendore and the exhibition runs until December 23. See: sukihugh.com.au.
Belco Arts is finishing the year with five exhibitions in celebration of International Day of People with Disability (December 3). Museum of My Friends #2 (MOMF#2) is a collection of stories by artists with disability in response to COVID-19, (In)Visible by IGNITE Artists celebrates disability as a multi-layered personal experience. Warts and All by Olympia Sarris is about story-sharing and championing change through vulnerability, empathy and understanding. Pictures of You by John Brookes and Hilary Wardhaugh links people with lived experiences of disability to professional artists and galleries, working to produce a portrait reflecting the whole person. And Creatively Ageing by Calvary Haydon Retirement Residents is a collection of mixed artworks created by residents. On Saturday December 3 at 4pm, IGNITE: Makers artists and their Wearable Art will unite with community dancers. Exhibitions continue until February 5, 2023. See: belcoarts.com.au.
Canberra Qwire will be singing an eclectic mix of songs in its next concert, including tributes to Archie Roach, Stephen Sondheim, Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John. The concert will be at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre (the Q) on Sunday December 11 at 3pm. See: canberraqwire.org.au.
Oriel Gray's Australian screwball comedy from the 1950s is set in a mining town in 1890s Australia where a local newspaper must accept a woman in the workforce. Lexi Sekuless Productions' presentation is on at Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, Studio 14.b, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, on December 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information, see: events.humanitix.com/thetorrents-theatreatdairyroad.
G Dance Academy presents a modern twist on the classic tale in which Cinderella is played by three young women, each with their own hopes and dreams. It's on at the Q on December 9 at 6.30pm and December 10 at 2pm. See: theq.net.au.
The Wesley Music Scholars are featured in the final Wednesday Lunchtime Concert for 2022 at Wesley Music Centre. On December 7 from 12.40pm to 1.20pm, the program will feature Claude Debussy's Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor plus works by Ross Edwards and Brad Mehldau. Christmas refreshments for performers and the audience follow the concert. Entry $15 (includes program & refreshments). Additional donations welcome. See: trybooking.com/CDLUD or phone 6232 7248.
Tuggeranong Arts Centre's dance program Fresh Funk is putting a modern hip-hop spin on West Side Story in their end-of-semester show at Erindale Theatre on Saturday December 3 at 5pm and 8pm. The production features the full cast of more than 250+ dancers, set to music by Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Childish Gambino and David Guetta, and more. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.