He stole the show during the 2018 Prime Minister's XI contest and now Usman Qadir is set to light up Manuka Oval once again this summer.
The leg-spinner has signed with the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash season.
The team will launch their campaign at Manuka Oval against the Melbourne Stars on December 13 in the first match of the competition. The Thunder will also play the Renegades in Canberra on January 19 in their final home game of the summer.
Born in Pakistan, Qadir moved to Australia in 2012 and eventually declared his allegiance to his new home. That led to selection in the Prime Minister's XI squad and he claimed figures of 3-28 in the four-wicket win over South Africa.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While his dream of playing for Australia did not eventuate, the bowler has since represented his homeland in 23 Twenty20 internationals and was a reserve for Pakistan's recent run to the T20 World Cup final.
The 29-year-old is the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, who took more than 200 Test wickets in a decorated career.
Usman Qadir replaces emerging star Tanveer Sangha who is continuing his recovery from a back injury.
The spinner joins a squad boasting the likes of David Warner, Chris Green and Alex Hales.
Qadir has previously played for the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder head of cricket Andrew Gilchrist expects the bowler to bamboozle opposition batsmen throughout the upcoming season.
"Usman joins us with plenty of experience, having represented Pakistan, and playing in T20 leagues around the world," Gilchrist said.
"Importantly, he has firsthand knowledge of Australian conditions, he played for Western Australia and South Australia's Futures League [2012-13], so he knows what to expect."
"He's also made it clear that he is proud his father re-invented the googly; I have read that he feels as though he's its 'custodian'.
"I hope he drives our opponents mad with his googly and other tricks this summer -it will provide extra sting to our attack."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.