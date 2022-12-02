Can you believe it's summer? Me neither. What is this weather all about? We get a few warm days before we're lashed with cold wind off the mountains. Or grey and stormy days that feel like they're literally about to burst.
Not that I'm a fan of heat. Winter is my favourite season, a chance to hibernate, frosts which lead to days full of blue skies. I like the cold.
But there's something about summer which lends itself to ... sloth is not the right word, nor laziness, not quite relaxation.
Days that stretch on, holidays, drives to the coast, or home to see family. Days with the time to get things done, to do nothing. It's up to you.
Perhaps it's a little too early to be making plans - and I love the idea of making plans to do nothing - but here's a few things I plan to do.
One thing I have become completely disheartened about this year is that I'm not cooking enough for other people. Not gathering people around my dinner table, outside near the barbecue, or on picnic blankets in scenic spots.
A few years back I was so desperate for company I posted on Facebook that the first six friends to answer would get a three-course meal in two hours. Come over. It was a fun night. I might have to do that again.
Nothing fancy, maybe even just bring a plate. I think we all got so used to not being able to invite people over that we've neglected to start doing it again.
Mind you, I am cooking enough for other people, the trouble is I'm eating enough for other people too. I plan to get my cooking-for-one game down pat this year. I'm done with leftovers.
How can I make that dish just for me? Because I am worth it. Summer is the ideal time. A single piece of fish, a couple of lamb chops. A simple salad from my garden.
To help with the above eating disaster, I plan to get my walking shoes back on.
Last year, around this time, I had walked about 2.5 million steps in the previous 12 months.
This year it's 2.9 million. Which surprised me. But then we played a lot more hockey this year in the first non-COVID affected season in a while.
I know I haven't been bush enough. That's one of the things I plan to do. Travel to places and walk - bush, beach, mountain - as long as there's not too much up hill.
It's time to get this body moving.
And speaking of this body, it's time to take a little better care of her. I'm 56 in a few weeks. Closer to 60 than 50. Lordy. I've never really had a skin-care regime. Clean my teeth, a little Oil of Olan, out the door. Not that I'm one to pay too much attention to all that kind of thing, perhaps it's time I had to.
Get a health check too. Menopause can't decide if she's here to stay. Surely we're done?
After writing about so many fun places this year I might go and spend some leisure time at them. Snappers, the Armada Bar, Blue Eyes, Highball, Saint Malo, what else opened this year? I've been liking the idea of nursery tea. Heading out at 5pm or so. Home by 8pm.
Home by 8pm to watch something.
I'm saving The Crown. I'm still in mourning for the Queen and I don't think it's appropriate to watch it just yet. I'll get my royal fix via Marie Antoinette soon on Netflix, it looks extremely sexy and decadent.
I've managed to avoid the second season of The White Lotus so I can watch it with a cocktail in hand, resplendent in a kaftan.
A new series of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski is about to start, too. (I wonder if he has a new book out, Clancy, not Krasinki. Well not Clancy, he died a while ago, but his team who churn them out with regularity.)
And Andor appears to be more than a Star Wars spin-off, it's meant to be incredibly clever. Lazy days ahead.
Here's to summer.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
