Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's play tells the neglected and mysterious story of Emilia Bassano. Who was Emilia? Was she the "Dark Lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets? What of her own poems? And why was her story erased from history? Emilia and her sisters call out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song. With a cast of 13 women and non-binary performers, this play celebrates all voices through the trailblazing story of a woman who refused to take no for an answer. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from December 1 to 3. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au