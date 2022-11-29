The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Five things to do in Canberra this weekend, December 1 to 4, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Maza portrays the poet Emilia in her later years. Picture supplied

1. Emilia

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's play tells the neglected and mysterious story of Emilia Bassano. Who was Emilia? Was she the "Dark Lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets? What of her own poems? And why was her story erased from history? Emilia and her sisters call out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song. With a cast of 13 women and non-binary performers, this play celebrates all voices through the trailblazing story of a woman who refused to take no for an answer. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from December 1 to 3. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.