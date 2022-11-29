Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's play tells the neglected and mysterious story of Emilia Bassano. Who was Emilia? Was she the "Dark Lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets? What of her own poems? And why was her story erased from history? Emilia and her sisters call out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song. With a cast of 13 women and non-binary performers, this play celebrates all voices through the trailblazing story of a woman who refused to take no for an answer. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from December 1 to 3. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Kate Hamill's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel tells the story of the Dashwood sisters who, after their father's death, face pressure to marry. But finding a mate who is both prosperous and good isn't easy, especially in a milieu when gossip is rife and reputation and status are extremely important. Canberra Repertory Society's production is on at the Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until December 3. See: canberrarep.org.au
Looking for a laugh or two at the end of another hard year? Who could blame you? Here's something that might be just the ticket. Comedians Annie Boyle, Mike Goldstein, Cameron James, Julia Wilson, Nat Damena and Laura Hughes will be performing at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre (the Q) on Friday, December 2 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au
The ARIA-nominated musician and educator will kick off summer at The Street Theatre on Saturday, December 3 at 4pm. They will provide an uplifting musical experience for all ages that takes the audience through historical yarns, inner city sidewalks, across primary school playgrounds and back to the family home. This immersive show features stage props and stop motion projections from Canberra-based award-winning animators EleanorGiovanni and brings The All Sorts children's choir to the stage. See: thestreet.org.au
It's coming up to Christmas, and that means Handel's oratorio telling the story of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is back. The Canberra Choral Society (CCS) ends its 70th anniversary with an event that brings together the CCS Massed Choir, CCS orchestra and soloists under the baton of Dr Graeme Morton at Llewellyn Hall. The soloists are Susannah Lawergren (soprano), Stephanie Dillon (mezzo soprano), Andrew Goodwin (tenor) and Andrew Fysh (bass). It's on at Llewellyn Hall, ANU on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm. See: canberrachoralsociety.org
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
