Welcome to the summer 2022-23 edition of See Canberra.
Sweet summer is here, and with it, the silly season. Silly, not just because it's a holiday period, but because we often find ourselves stretched to capacity, trying to fit in end-of-year parties, present shopping and festive meals, all while keeping up the usual work, home and school commitments.
Not to mention this isn't always a purely happy time for everyone. For many, it can bring memories of loss and loved ones who can no longer enjoy what should be a cheerful time with us. So perhaps this magazine comes at the perfect time. How about taking just a few minutes out for yourself to relax?
Read the summer edition of See Canberra here.
And hopefully, the pages within will spark an idea or help with what can be a stressful time. We have some ideas for fresh, festive food and a local Christmas shopping guide.
If predictions of further wet weather prevail, we have some tips for indoor fun with the children, who can be hard to entertain at the best of times. There's also a spectacular new exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia, and our insider this season is celebrant Michael Bower.
As usual, you'll find a map for getting around and our events calendar. Whatever summer holds, we wish you all the best and a happy new year.
From the team at See Canberra.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.