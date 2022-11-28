ACT police have appealed to the public to help locate wanted 28-year-old woman Natalie Davis.
At about 1pm on Monday, it will be alleged that police saw a black SS Commodore sedan proceed through a fast food drive-thru in Manuka.
Police said they followed the car onto La Perouse Street, Griffith where it accelerated away at speed, crossing solid double lines onto the incorrect side of the road in order to pass three vehicles.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but it did not stop, instead reaching speeds of approximately 140km/h in a 60km/h zone, they said.
ACT Policing's Operation TORIC team have made numerous attempts to locate Natalie since that time.
She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 169cm (5'6") tall, with a solid build, fair complexion, blue eyes, straight blonde hair, and has tattoos covering both arms.
Anyone who has seen Natalie, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, information can be provided anonymously.
