Harvest the young green stems from October to December. Cut selected stems into 7.5cm lengths and cook in boiling water for about seven minutes until tender. Drain well and scrape off any tough other skin (this may be unnecessary with young angelica). Weigh the stems and layer them in a dish with an equal weight of caster sugar. Cover and leave for two days until the sugar has dissolved (check from time to time and stir as needed). Transfer the lot to a pan and warm gently. Cook gently until the stems have absorbed almost all the liquid.