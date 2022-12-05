Recently, Professor Peter Kanowski, Master of University House, led tours through the building for Friends of University House to see restoration work being undertaken from damage in the 2020 hailstorm. Among the groups was Dr Louise Moran, whose father Professor Pat Moran lunched in the house every day for 35 years. Louise was particularly interested to see the kitchens again, after 50 years.
However it is the (former) Ladies Drawing Room courtyard for which she has particular affection, as her mother, Jean, was a founder in 1956 of that group of women who created the communities of friendship in the young university. By chance, I grow Chilean jasmine (Mandevilla laxa) from seed originally gathered from that courtyard so I offered the current crop of seeds to Louise.
We met at her home in Curtin. On a kitchen table was a tray covered in lilac-hued discs. They were rose petals which Louise had just crystallised (recipe follows) to share as Christmas gifts to decorate a cake, tart, trifle, cheesecake or ice cream. Roses encircle the house, including varieties from David Austin, old roses and Oklahoma, chosen for the crystallising. Always tall, this year the flowers are immense but with less scent than usual, as with most of the others.
In four raised vegetable beds at the back of the garden, Louise grows enough to always have fresh vegetables in the kitchen. Currently there are Blue Lake and Purple Dragon beans to make a green bean relish and Black Beauty and Costanza zucchini, one growing vertically and the other allowed to sprawl. A Buttercup pumpkin in a huge pot will grow up a trellis on the back fence and Japanese mini-muncher and Richmond Green Apple cucumbers are growing in pots with wire frames.
About to be planted are small Capsicum Padron, great for frying and pickling, cayenne chillies, Swiss chard, carrots, rocket, spring onions and radish. Herbs are grown throughout the garden, oregano, thyme, sage, French tarragon, chives, parsley, basil and marigolds as companion plants - the dried petals are an inexpensive alternative to saffron. Tomatoes this year are Hungarian Heart, Tigerella and Black and Green, the last a new one from Diggers.
Among fruit trees are a dwarf Moorpark apricot, a double-grafted Mariposa and Flavour Supreme plum, a Black Genoa fig, plus raspberries, thornless blackberries and red currants for a Christmas harvest. Young lemon trees and cumquats are being pleached along the back fence which faces due north. A "gorgeous" crabapple produces fruit for jelly, there is a well established lime tree and, in the front garden, pomegranate, persimmon, Fuyu and morello sour cherry trees. Louise makes preserves which she sells to help raise funds for Marymead.
For me, the highlight Christmassy plant was biennial angelica (A. archangelica) which I have only ever seen growing in one other garden, in Queanbeyan. The edible stems, roots and seeds have been traditionally used in many countries for flavouring and medicinal purposes. Louise's mother added candied angelica stems to decorate cakes (recipe follows).
Choose deep red, pink or orange petals. Flowers must be freshly picked and perfectly dry. You need one egg white and caster sugar and a small, fine paint brush. Gently break each rose into individual petals. Lightly whisk the egg white in a small bowl. Put some caster sugar in a wide flat bowl. Paint each petal back and front with egg white and dredge lightly on both sides in the caster sugar. Place on a wire rack covered with muslin or grease-proof paper and leave to dry completely (24-48 hours). Store the finished petals in a box or tin between layers of waxed paper, in a cool, dry place.
Harvest the young green stems from October to December. Cut selected stems into 7.5cm lengths and cook in boiling water for about seven minutes until tender. Drain well and scrape off any tough other skin (this may be unnecessary with young angelica). Weigh the stems and layer them in a dish with an equal weight of caster sugar. Cover and leave for two days until the sugar has dissolved (check from time to time and stir as needed). Transfer the lot to a pan and warm gently. Cook gently until the stems have absorbed almost all the liquid.
Remove the angelica from the pan with a perforated spoon and lay the stems out on a wire rack sitting on a tray (to catch drips). Avoid any touching. Leave in a warm place to dry - an oven at its lowest temperature with the door slightly ajar should work well. Store the pieces in a wooden or cardboard box with waxed paper between the layers.
