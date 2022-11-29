Aboriginal activist and lawyer Noel Pearson says the National Party's decision to not support the Voice to Parliament is a "complete turnaround", and likened leader David Littleproud to a "kindergarten kid".
Mr Pearson said he was "very surprised" by the National Party's announcement that it would not support an enshrined Indigenous voice in Parliament through a referendum.
"Out of all the political parties, the Nationals have been the most supportive of the idea of the Voice. Better than some Labor Party people, and this has been my experience for the last 10 years," Mr Pearson said on ABC radio.
Mr Pearson said "obviously something has changed" in the National Party, and said it was Mr Littleproud and new Northern Territory senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
"It's obviously Jacinta Price's entry into the parliament that has turned everything around. But it is also this leader. Apparently, supposedly that Littleproud, a man of little pride and he's like a kindergarten kid. Not a leader."
Mr Littleproud said the Voice to Parliament would do little to close the gap, despite the Labor government not yet announcing the model the Voice.
Senator Nampijinpa Price said it wasn't a difficult decision for the Nationals to reach a "no" position on the voice.
"Basically taking an idea to a referendum with no detail and then allowing for the parliamentary process to fill in the detail, I don't think is a safe enough option," she told 2GB.
Senator Price doubled down on her comments about Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney being out of touch with remote and disadvantaged First Nations communities, saying she didn't have that understanding, having lived in NSW.
Mr Pearson also called on the Liberal Party, which has not reaveled its position on the referendum, to support the Voice.
"I think Peter Dutton is a decent guy and I think that it would be madness for the Liberal Party to not support this modest proposal. Constitutional recognition is an agenda that was started by John Howard," Mr Pearson said.
Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce defended Senator Nampijinpa Price, saying she is entitled to her own views.
"I think that Jacinta Price is an incredibly articulate lady and puts forward a powerful argument. I've given my reasons, and I've given my alternatives," Mr Joyce said.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus believes a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament will still be successful, despite the Nationals opposing the plan.
"It's very disappointing to hear one of the major parties in Australia deciding before the campaign has even started that they're going to oppose this really important measure."
The referendum is due to take place during the 2023-24 financial year, although a date has not been set.
Mr Dreyfus said an education campaign will start next year on what would be needed to change the constitution, with the last referendum being held more than 20 years ago.
"If you're under 40, you've never voted in a referendum, we've got a lot of educating to do about what we need to change our constitution and how we change our constitution," he said.
The government has been calling for a referendum during this term of parliament to set up an Indigenous voice - one of the recommendations from the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
with AAP
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
