NBL power brokers have met with the Prime Minister and now want to open talks with the federal government about investing heavily in the AIS Arena to bring games back to Canberra, with a long-term vision of a Cannons revival.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with NBL owner Larry Kestelman and commissioner Jeremy Loeliger at Parliament House on Tuesday during the league's Indigenous round launch.
Loeliger says the NBL had a two-pronged approach in launching the league's Indigenous round in Canberra as the push for the elite men's basketball to return to Canberra gains momentum, while officials wanted to show their support ahead of a looming referendum to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice in the Australian constitution.
NBL officials are willing to expand to Canberra if the league can strike a deal with the government to give the AIS Arena a near $50 million makeover.
The federal government has allocated $15 million to reopen the AIS Arena, which has been shut since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. It is expected upgrades to lighting, fire safety systems, lifts, electrical systems and stadium seating will not be completed until early 2024.
NBL officials estimate a further $40 million to $50 million would be required to bring the arena up to league standards, with Loeliger "absolutely" keen to open talks with Albanese about the prospect of further investment.
"We think there is a really interesting conversation to be had as a combination of federal and territory positioning," Loeliger said.
"The AIS is in that unusual position of being a federally-owned asset, but really it's the territory's mandate to attract major events to the territory. As a major events venue, it's in a bit of an awkward position.
"We've had similar conversations in the past in Tasmania, where the Derwent Entertainment Centre was owned by Glenorchy City Council who no longer had the appetite for the ongoing operation and maintenance. The opportunity there was to transfer it to state ownership, in return for bringing an NBL licence to the venue and refurbishing that venue to a standard that our fans, broadcast partners and players expect and deserve.
"We haven't had a conversation with the Prime Minister, but certainly, a lot of conversations have been had around the ACT ... about whether there is an appetite for the return of the Canberra Cannons or another team in Canberra. We would love to see the return of the NBL if the relevant factors align, we think it would be fantastic."
Albanese and Loeliger threw their support behind giving First Nations people a voice in the constitution at the Indigenous round launch, standing alongside NBL players Aron Baynes and William Hickey, as well as Carlin Briggs, the only current Indigenous player at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra.
"There has been growing momentum around the voice for NBL basketball returning to Canberra," Loeliger said.
"We have such strong support from so many members of parliament, but also because of the timing given Australians are likely to be asked the question at a referendum next financial year. It has great relevance and significance.
"I think politics and sport are almost unable to be distinguished from one another because of the fact sport has such a massive public profile here in Australia."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
