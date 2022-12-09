Melbourne poet Sam Morley's debut collection has been 15 years in the making. He's of Filipino/Australian ancestry but this is not often relevant. Earshot is an ambitious first book with a distinctly personal edge.
The blurb talks of its "distinctively strenuous, yet fluent movement".
Morley's certainly not a poet of the ready-made phrase or the predictable viewpoint.
At times this determination to avoid the facile can make the poems more difficult than they need to be, but mostly they have a satisfying dramatic shape and a considerable linguistic energy.
The second stanza of "Deployed" is indicative of Morley's general approach: "His parachute would have followed him /a slow silk dome folding grace / and in the split second after landing / he was a child again under falling bedsheets."
In four lines we note the pattern of a relatively straightforward statement followed by an evocative and intense image.
Some readers might find the parachute's "folding grace" something of a metaphysical leap but further thought on the religious implications of tents is likely to justify it.
Occasionally, Morley's poems can be remarkably forceful and direct. "Mail order"is one such, and one of the few where the poet's Filipino heritage provides an extra edge.
He talks of older, relatively-rich Anglo-Australian men looking for easy brides and how they smile "stupid stupid with San Miguel / and show off their wallets fat with pesos / and photos of Mercedes with the top down / and caravans at the edge of the bush."
Earshot would seem to mark the arrival of a poet with a very distinctive approach to his art. Its many felicities clearly outnumber the occasional overreach.
Chalk Borders appears to be the first full-length collection of Canberra poet and short fiction writer, Sarah St Vincent Welch.
Decidedly various in both subject and approach, it also includes a few micro-stories and photographs reflecting the mood, if not the content, of the poems.
While there are a few "list" poems which tend to dispose of, or minimise, syntax there are many others which are less "experimental" and more directly affecting.
Among them are a couple of poems about Morpheus, the god of sleep (or perhaps insomnia).
"God of Sleep", for instance, has him "lifting the sheet / lifting my dress / parting the curtain / sniffing under his arm / smelling his own breath".
He's certainly a ubiquitous and annoying fellow.
Chalk Borders is an ultimately an intriguing mix of genres and strategies, almost all of them successfully managed.
