Earshot by Sam Morley and Chalk Borders by Sarah St Vincent Welch review - Morley's poetic voice is increasingly assured, while Chalk Borders mixes metaphors

By Geoff Page
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
Image from the cover of Sarah St Vincent Welch's Chalk Borders.
  • Earshot, by Sam Morley. Puncher & Wattmann, $25
  • Chalk Borders, by Sarah St Vincent Welch. Flying Island Books, $10

Melbourne poet Sam Morley's debut collection has been 15 years in the making. He's of Filipino/Australian ancestry but this is not often relevant. Earshot is an ambitious first book with a distinctly personal edge.

