Two BMW drivers busted at more than 70km/h over the limit on major road

Two BMW drivers have been caught at 162km/h, or more than 70km/h over the speed limit, police say.
Police said they saw a black BMW travelling faster than the 90km/h limit on Gungahlin Drive about 9.15pm Monday.
"It moved into the right lane to overtake a silver BMW and soon after, both vehicles accelerated away," police said.
"Police followed both vehicles as they continued to accelerate - checking their speed at a maximum of 162km/h. Both vehicles were stopped by police a short time later."
Police said a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were each issued $1841 fines and given six demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
The ACT government has proposed changing the law so drivers caught at more than 45km/h over the speed limit face an on-the-spot licence suspension.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the laws would target high-range speeding, street racing and hoon behaviour, reckless and dangerous driving and drug driving.
"It seeks to address these behaviours by strengthening police and court sanctions. It does this by expanding the list of serious road transport offences which are subject to immediate licence suspension and disqualification, vehicle seizure and impoundment and increases penalties," Mr Steel told the Legislative Assembly recently.
The new laws, when passed, will include increased fines of up to $16,000 for people caught street racing and give police the power to seize and impound dangerous drivers' vehicles.
