Two BMW drivers busted at more than 70km/h over the limit on major road

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:28pm
Police said the two cars reached 162km/h before being pulled over. Picture supplied

Two BMW drivers have been caught at 162km/h, or more than 70km/h over the speed limit, police say.

