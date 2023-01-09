The rise of social media, the defining feature of the current third era of Australian elections, has brought the greatest threat to democracy since Federation, says the man who runs Australia's elections.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says his organisation was successful in dealing with those issues in recent elections in part due to its independence from politics, but education was essential for younger voters.
"We've seen more mis-and disinformation than we've ever seen before ... some stuff that made no sense. I think the parties and candidates would agree with that," he said.
"The social media era is the biggest challenge we've ever seen. How we live and connect with citizens in that new ecosystem, I think is a really difficult and complex issue we're spending a lot of time on."
Mr Rogers and Kate Thwaites who chairs the parliamentary committee on electoral matters toured a newly opened museum exhibit depicting how 17 million Australians choose who can write laws and set policy for the nation.
The new permanent exhibit on Australia's trailblazing election history and innovations has opened at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, titled Writs to Referrendums, depicting all three eras of Australia's elections and the challenges they've faced.
Nobody alive remembers first-hand the chaotic first era of the early federation riot-like elections where individuals' votes were published in newspapers.
The grief and violence of those elections rolled into the second era with a change so revolutionary it was initially named after the country that invented it - the secret ballot, or the Australian ballot as it was known.
The third era of democracy is defined by another revolution of our times: social media. The user-generated content and narratives under the control of ever-shifting algorithms written in other countries.
Ms Thwaites said there was a big difference in how the Australian Election Commission was dealing with some of those challenges, even compared with other Western democracies which have seen attempts to overturn election outcomes through violence.
"We saw in the United States on January 6 that some of those foundations of what we see as democracy can be challenged," she said.
"Part of what we've always got to be doing here in Australia is making sure those foundations are as strong as they can be ... As we look at issues like donations reform and things like truth in political advertising, making sure that our democracy continues to be fit for purpose in the world we're living in."
The nation can never take its eyes off youth engagement and education in elections, Mr Rogers said, because it can drop quickly, but the final frontier for elections in Australia was indigenous engagement.
While indigenous election enrolment rates have increased to 81.7 per cent, the disparity with the general population (97 per cent) was a combined focus area for the election commission, Ms Thwaites' parliament committee, and the federal government.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
