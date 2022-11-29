Australia is a much better place since the federal election

Six months have passed since the election of the Albanese government and, despite warnings to the contrary, the sun continues to rise in the east and set in the west.
Australia has become a more equitable, caring and progressive society and many of the election promises made are being undertaken.
The forecasted impending invasion of Australia by Communist China so hysterically warned of by Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison and "The Kirribilli commando" himself, John Howard, hasn't become a reality.
Instead, the Albanese government has established détente with China. A détente which is sensible and mutually beneficial. A situation unachievable with the LNP China haters.
Yet despite these undeniable and progressive realities the Murdoch media mob led by the likes of Peta Credlin continue to peddle their anti-Albanese rants.
These are mostly ridiculous claims that life under the LNP government was a virtual nirvana when compared to life under the Albanese Labor government.
Keri Duncan and Marion O'Hara Kossatz (Letters, November 27) are both critical of the long grass that is pervasive throughout Canberra.
I have noticed long grass and tall weeds almost everywhere I look in this city, including within sight of Parliament House. I have seen weeds growing along gravel-covered median strips, in gutters, from tiny gaps between road pavements and kerbs, and occasionally from kerb drains.
The last even includes oak tree saplings.
With the summer of 2023-24 forecast to be hot and dry, thanks to the return of El Nino, all the long dry grass along Canberra's more major avenues and streets could allow a replay of the 2003 western Canberra fires to penetrate into the heart of the city.
The Barr government must act urgently.
I was horrified to learn that some people are spending up to 40.02 per cent of their earnings on housing.
My father, who was a Fellow of the Commonwealth Institute of Valuers, and in housing one way or another most of his working life, instilled in me growing up that you should never spend more on a dwelling in a month than you earn in a week (25 per cent).
Of course, the dwellings he was referring to were generally three-bedroom, one-bathroom and had garden and perhaps a separate dining room.
Houses of this size and dimension are no longer being built, but I wonder, if they were, would there be a market for them?.
Perhaps it is worth a try.
I would like to pass on a big thank you to the parking officer whom I parked next to in Woden earlier this month.
On this particular day I accidentally and unknowingly parked in a government-vehicles-only area in a sparsely occupied parking lot, right next to a gentleman sitting in a government van.
I walked in front of his windscreen heading a short distance away to pay for and bring back a valid pass which I dutifully placed on my dashboard.
For my sins, the government officer, after watching me go through all the motions attempting to be a model citizen and pay all applicable fees, ensured my ongoing conformity to our by-laws by issuing me a parking ticket two minutes after I left my vehicle to attend a health appointment with my daughter.
Please be assured, kind sir, that I have learnt my lesson and will reverse back one spot next time so that I do not incur another fine.
Many thanks and merry Christmas.
I believe the proposed industrial relations reform bill is unconstitutional.
Although the constitution does allow: Section 51 (xxxv) conciliation and arbitration for the prevention and settlement of industrial disputes extending beyond the limits of any one state; it does not include the rights of unions to force themselves onto employers, and does not grant any power to secure jobs or raise wages.
At the very least, then, the title of the bill does not align with the Commonwealth's powers.
It is therefore pleasing that we have independent senators to scrutinise such matters.
Punch and Judy, together with Goldilocks and all the rest, right through to the beloved Jane Austen, are all potential examples of the politically incorrect (Letters, November 28).
You need not look far when you want to find it. And that's while we are totally oblivious of video games with their bloodshed, horror and violence that now form a mainstay of children's entertainment. Hilarious.
The "we're doing pretty well actually " opinion of M. Moore (Letters, November 25) in the face of the perils many are enduring in the world seems an "I'm alright, Jack" response to the situation of millions suffering from war, climate change, starvation and illness.
I'm reminded of the enlightened words of John Donne (1572-1631): "No man is an island ... Every man's death diminishes me. I am involved in mankind".
We are all in this together. Caring and supportive solidarity must prevail.
Ride James of Tuggeranong (Letters 23 November) and other recent correspondents worry far too much about seaplanes on Lake Burley Griffin. I took advantage of time in Canada in the 1990s to add a seaplane endorsement to the Australian commercial pilot licence I had held for many years.
All my seaplane training and my endorsement test were conducted from and to the Ottawa River, very close to the centre of Canada's national capital. We shared the waterway with scores of other seaplanes, and lots of canoes and other small surface craft. And never once was there a problem.
On my very first solo seaplane flight I saw on approach that a couple of canoeists were occupying the stretch of river I had planned to descend to. No worries, I changed course to descend well to the side of them.
Contrary to Ride James' concern, suitable aircraft have no problem taking off from water. Very early on the take-off run they easily lift on to the plane of their floats, just like a speed-boat, and have very little friction with the water from that point. Landing distances to water are quite short.
Winds on the western end of Lake Burley Griffin reliably blow more-or-less along, rather than across, the lake. Flying into the wind would rarely be a problem.
All lake users just need to co-operate. One note of caution, though: Operating from Central Basin would not be nearly as safe as operating from the western part of the lake.
I agree with John Howard, in the introduction to his book A Sense of Balance, that "in the 18th century, colonisation of the Australian mainland by a European power was next to inevitable."
But this did not make it any more palatable to the existing inhabitants. Howard says Australia was not invaded and conquered, but simply settled. But these are subjective terms. To the newcomers, it seemed to be settlement - including settling down the existing inhabitants and settling with them if they reacted. But to the latter, it felt exactly like invasion and conquest.
Canberra held the Spilt Milk Music Festival on the weekend.
It generated millions of dollars for the local economy. We had two beautiful, well mannered young women staying at our B&B who had come down from Newcastle especially for this event.
While they really enjoyed their time in Canberra, they were upset that they had spent two hours walking back to their parked car as the light rail wasn't running and they weren't able to get an Uber either.
I was very annoyed that the government could not have authorised better public transport arrangements to ensure the safety of all young people getting home.
The Brain Teaser quiz in The Canberra Times of November 27 asked readers to name the eldest of the Brontë sisters. The answer given was Charlotte. This is wrong.
Patrick and Maria Brontë married in 1812. They had five daughters and one son. Maria (1814), Elizabeth (1815), Charlotte (1816), Patrick, known as Branwell (1817), Emily (1818) and Anne (1820). In 1824 all the girls except Anne, were sent to a school for the daughters of clergy. Unfortunately Maria and Elizabeth became ill and died in 1825.
Does anyone else find it bizarre that Linda Hurley, the wife of the Governor-General, insists guests sing You are My Sunshine during visits to Government House?
Years ago a float plane, piloted by an RAAF NCO, landed on Lake Burley Griffin as part of the commemoration of Australia's first air mail service. I watched the aircraft's departure, commencing near Commonwealth Avenue Bridge, to overfly Kings Avenue Bridge. I was alarmed by how low the aircraft appeared to be as it cleared Kings Avenue Bridge. Perhaps there was a slight tailwind.
Peter Campbell challenges climate change deniers, who've long had a place in these pages to spread and perpetuate their lies, to put up evidence for their lies or shut up. Mr Campbell misses the point. He should have called on the letters editor to ignore such correspondents.
In light of some political outcomes of recent times I am sensing that a once political media influencer is becoming "Rupert the bare".
It has been reported that the ACT government will pay the federal police around $17 million per month over the next four years "to keep officers on the streets in the territory". Perhaps that should have read "to return officers to the streets?" They have been invisible for years.
Surely it is time to turn off the tap of revenge against former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison? He was our PM during the very difficult COVID period and did his best to calmly navigate us through to the other side. He left a very strong economy. Sure, appointing himself to multiple ministries was a bad lapse of judgement, but it cost nothing.
There may be interest in the next governor-general being Indigenous (Letters, November 26) or of non-Anglo-Celt descent. But the decision should be on the basis of the qualities of the individual for the role not simple racism because they are Indigenous.
Re Bill Deane's proposal to house Indigenous Australians under canvas (Letters, November 28). "Let them eat tents?".
Of course the Nationals will oppose the Voice. They learnt nothing at the last election nor since. They are an absolute disgrace.
I was puzzled by the question of how many people would be likely to travel from Civic to Commonwealth Park using the light rail service. Could it be possible that they would be connecting with the new seaplane service?
