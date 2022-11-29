The Canberra Times
Australia is a much better place since the federal election

By Letters to the Editor
November 30 2022 - 5:30am
Australia is a much better place in which to live as a result of the election of the Albanese government six months ago. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Six months have passed since the election of the Albanese government and, despite warnings to the contrary, the sun continues to rise in the east and set in the west.

