If you overhear Ava Armstrong, 16, chatting with her peers about their biggest worries, they're likely to be discussing the future of the planet.
"It's our future. We need a good environment," she said.
Her friends are into recycling whatever they can and have joined the youth-led climate protests outside Parliament House.
On top of the shadow of environmental stress, Miss Armstrong said young people have to contend with lost study time due to COVID and other illnesses as well as managing the juggle between work, study, family and friends.
The annual Mission Australia Youth Survey found that 60 per cent of young Canberrans felt that the environment was the nation's number one issue. This was followed by equity and discrimination (38.6 per cent) and COVID-19 (28.8 per cent).
Nationally, 51 per cent identified environment as their top concern, followed by equity and discrimination (35.9 per cent) and mental health (33.9 per cent).
Miss Armstrong thinks Canberrans are exposed to the workings of government and so are more attuned to environmental issues.
COVID-19 has clung on as a concern for Canberra students who find it difficult to catch up on missed classes and missed time for socialising.
"It might sound a bit less important than studying but it's important for mental health, getting out and chatting with people and being able to go do stuff instead of being stuck at home because of restrictions," Miss Armstrong said.
She said she was considering dropping her casual job next year to help fit in more time to be with family.
"There's no time to relax, like you're always on high push push mode, or else you're not going get anything done," Miss Armstrong said.
Youth Coalition of the ACT chief executive Dr Justin Barker said clients the youth sector were often too preoccupied with financial, mental health and housing concerns to be talking about macro issues such as climate change.
"The things that we hear about in the youth sector are still concerns around mental health and disengagement from school and them struggling at school," Dr Barker said.
The survey found one in 10 ACT respondents were worried about having a safe place to stay and more than one in 20 (6.5 per cent) spent time away from home in the last year because they felt they couldn't return.
About half of respondents stated they needed support with mental health at some point in their life and 3.3 per cent said their family had sought financial help.
Dr Barker said the ACT faced a bottleneck where homeless youth get stuck in homelessness services with no exit point.
He said young people often had a sense of hopelessness around climate change.
"The number one issue of environment is felt as like an existential and emotional and mental health issue for young people," he said.
This year, 18,800 Australians aged 15 to 19, including 307 people in the ACT, participated in the Mission Australia Youth Survey between April and August.
Mission Australia state director Nada Nasser said the 2022 survey showed there was much to celebrate about young people's experiences but more must be done to ensure they were supported into adulthood.
"Building enough new social and affordable homes and adequately increasing income supports like JobSeeker and Youth Allowance, would go a long way to help families and their children to afford life's essentials like a safe and secure home," Ms Nasser said.
"Young people have the answers. We must listen, ensure young people are included in decision-making processes, and act now so they can access the opportunities and supports they need to thrive."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
