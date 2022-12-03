The Canberra Times

Pole to pole: Six favourite Christmas destinations to add to your wish list

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
December 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get in the spirit with a reindeer sleigh ride in Rovaniemi, Finland. Picture Shutterstock

Over the years, I've done Christmas Day in some strange places. I've eaten KFC in Japan (it's a festive tradition there), gone to a five-star hotel buffet in Ho Chi Minh City, partied on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, and even sat for an interminably long time in an airport lounge in Dubai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.