Books for kids: Stephanie Owen Reeder explores picture books that introduce young readers to Australia's amazing birdlife

By Stephanie Owen Reeder
December 3 2022 - 12:00am
An image from Plume: Festival Seeker, by Tanya McCartney

Picture books featuring birds allow young readers to learn about our unique avian neighbours through narrative tales, nonfiction titles, real-life retellings and even fantasy stories featuring anthropomorphised creatures.

