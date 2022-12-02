Flipper and Finnegan live on Phillip Island in Victoria, heading off each day to fish in the sea, and returning every evening to sleep in their snug little burrows. But one day a terrible oil spill threatens their very existence. Along with many other penguins, Flipper and Finnegan are rescued by wildlife rangers and taken to a clinic to be cleaned. But the rangers run into a problem - how do you keep hundreds of penguins warm and stop them from ingesting the poisonous oil that coats their feathers? The unusual answer is tiny jumpers knitted by volunteers from around Australia and the world.