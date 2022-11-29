The ACT Brumbies are determined to defend their territory as the Canberra Raiders launch a raid on the club's Super W players.
The Raiders have cast a wide net as they build their roster for their inaugural NRLW season in 2023. The search includes local junior players, international rugby league players and rugby union players.
Canberra officials confirmed to The Canberra Times earlier in the week they have had conversations with a number of Brumbies players regarding a code switch. It's understood current Wallaroos players have been included in those talks.
While it is not easy to watch players jump across to rugby league, Brumbies officials have taken some solace in the recognition the club's pathways are producing elite footballers.
"We're disappointed the Raiders are looking to the Brumbies for players," Brumbies chair Matt Nobbs said.
"It's a credit to our programs that they are looking at our girls because we've developed them into good rugby players."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Rugby officials concede they cannot compete with the Raiders financially but they're confident non-financial incentives will ensure the majority of their squad will remain in rugby union.
The NRLW salary cap is yet to be confirmed, but Canberra are planning for it to be around $850,000 for a 30-player squad. With a top-squad of 24 women and six development players, the average fully-contracted salary will be around $30,000 for the 11-week season.
Brumbies Super W players do not currently receive match payments, however Rugby Australia is working on a funding model for 2023.
Instead of matching the Raiders on financial terms, rugby union officials are looking to attract players with a range of on and off field opportunities.
The launch of a new scholarship with the University of Canberra will open doors for female athletes as they plan for life after football.
The recent hiring of Scott Fava as the club's new Super W coach has been hailed as a huge win for budding Wallaroos. The former Brumby and Wallaby is a member of the Wallaroos coaching staff and is determined to see more girls from the ACT represent their country.
The Brumbies have also pointed to the international opportunities the sport can provide, with Michaela Leonard currently plying her trade in the UK and the clear pathway to the Olympics and Commonwealth Games via the sevens program.
Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby are also working on plans for a fully integrated Women's Super Rugby Pacific competition. The move would significantly lengthen the season, increase opportunities for women to play rugby at a high level and ultimately raise the standard of play across both nations.
Nobbs was disappointed the Raiders have looked to the Brumbies to build their squad but was optimistic Super W players would spurn the money on offer in rugby league.
"We've developed a good environment at the Brumbies and we've invested in the development of these girls," Nobbs said.
"We've got first-class coaches involved in the program, we've invested in our local girls and we're confident the program we have in place will retain players in our game."
Rugby Australia is in the process of finalising a new remuneration deal that will be the first step towards a professional competition.
It's understood the arrangement will involve match payments for Super W players. The governing body is also working on plans to establish a small pool of centrally-contracted Wallaroos players, in a similar vein to the rugby sevens model.
With Australia to host the 2029 Women's World Cup, Rugby Australia is eager to pump more resources into the female game, however financial constraints have held the organisation back and slowed the process to professionalism.
Any financial injection will be well received, however it will still pale in comparison to what the NRLW is able to provide.
The loss of a host of stars to rugby league will only increase the gap between the Wallaroos and top nations in women's rugby.
It's a gulf Fava witnessed first hand at the recent World Cup, Australia a step behind the better funded English and New Zealand set ups.
In announcing his Super W training squad earlier this month, the coach urged the governing body to accelerate plans to professionalise women's rugby in order to catch up with their rivals.
"There's no doubt Rugby Australia are looking at 2029 as the real pinnacle with the World Cup," Fava said at the time. "We need to be professional before then.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.