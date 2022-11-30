Educations are enriched and inspired by motivated staff Advertising Feature

Personalising student learning and promoting high expectations are priorities at St Benedict's. Picture supplied.

St Benedict's is a coeducational school, with classes from kindergarten to year 6.

The school was founded by the Sisters of the Good Samaritan in 1955. St Benedict's has a long and proud tradition of providing an outstanding Catholic education to a diverse community.

"We proudly carry forward the diligent tradition of the Good Samaritan Sisters, providing an excellent education for a diverse student population. Our small school enables every child to be uniquely known, appreciated and nurtured by all and we expect that no one flies under the radar," said acting principal Alana Quirk.

This is partly due to the small class sizes, and a total enrolment of 150 students.

"We are a well-resourced school [with a] large school hall used for assemblies, performances and sporting events, large grassed and shaded playground with playground equipment for both junior and senior students [and a] variety of sporting equipment and opportunities."

These include their:

Specialist music room, and high-quality music program

High quality language (Japanese) program for all years (K-6)

Tuckshop that's two days a week, with numerous home made lunch options

Variety of lunch time clubs; these clubs change over the year to cater for student interests such as. yoga, ukulele, table tennis, book club, homework club, coding, gardening, Mini Vinnies and more

Before and after school care offered; run out of the school hall (the program run by Team Kids)

Elaborating a little on Mini Vinnies, this is a social justice program aligned with St Vincent de Paul, empowering students to become advocates within their school and community by putting their values into action. They meet regularly to learn about social justice issues, develop leadership skills and take action through volunteering, advocacy and fundraising.

Personalising student learning and promoting high expectations are priorities at St Benedict's and serve to highlight the school's vision for learning to empower students through teaching and learning that is contemporary, adaptive, relational and diverse.

"Our teaching and learning programs are driven by educational research and knowing our students. With this at the core of our decision making, the teaching and learning meets the needs of individual students and promotes high expectations and strong personal growth," Alana said.

"Teachers engage and interact with their students by encouraging, challenging and guiding them. St Benedict's continues to grow as an inclusive school; a place of belonging. Supported by the parish and with an understanding of its role to be the face of Jesus, our school caters for students with diverse backgrounds. The dedication and commitment of students, staff and parents who contribute to the school in so many ways have helped us to overcome challenges presented by COVID-19. We are but part of a like-minded community, with shared morals and values. Integrity, compassion, optimism, excellence, spirituality, respect and dignity are lived values by this entire remarkable community.

"The education of the children at St Benedict's is enriched and inspired by motivated staff with a strong focus on professional development and learning whilst celebrating achievements as a Catholic faith community. The educational focus is partnered with a genuine care and concern for each child.