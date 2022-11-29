The prospect of a staggering rate rise or the closure of public pools, libraries and other services took many people in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region by surprise.
Many residents of Queanbeyan, Bungendore and Braidwood have reacted with anger as the Queanbeyan-Palerang Council proposes a 97 per cent rate increase over three years, or a cut in services.
It comes as business-owners and families battle with skyrocketing inflation and cost of living.
Queanbeyan resident Ben Nash, who runs Mog Central truck repair, said he was shocked when he heard the council's proposal.
The rate hike combined with current high electricity costs would set Mr Nash's business back an additional $30,000 a year.
"It really is a significant amount, it basically equates to half the salary of a of a full time employee," he said.
"The council needs to get back to basics and really take a hard look at what they should actually be doing, which is the roads, amenities, and stuff like that.
"It's a live within your means basic thing, as a business-owner I have to do that. And if I can't, I have to look for extra income. But that's not as easy as just going to the ratepayer and saying: 'hey, we're going to double your rates'."
The rise is one of three scenarios presented to residents to prevent the council from going into administration.
Proposals include a minimum rate increase of 12 per cent a year over three years with a drastic cut to services including selling the performing arts centre, closing all pools, closing libraries, introducing paid parking and reducing maintenance.
For no cuts to services, rates would increase by 97 per cent over three years.
Mr Nash raised concerns about an increase in councillors pay by 22 per cent earlier this year and the mayor's pay by 33 per cent.
Mayor Kenrick Winchester defended the decision on Tuesday saying councils get to choose their allowance based on an independent tribunal which sets a range for the pay rises.
Queanbeyan Residents' Association president Sue Whelan was tight-lipped about the group's position on proposed rate hikes ahead of a meeting with the council next Tuesday.
"We certainly don't support this sort of increases that the council is suggesting, and we will have more to say to that after we've had time to consider everything," Ms Whelan said.
"So far, the feedback we're getting is very negative about the impact of the proposed rate rises."
Jerrabomberra Residents' Association president Margot Sachse argued that the council had been hamstrung by the NSW government restrictions and the issue had stemmed from the controversial merging of Queanbeyan and Palerang councils in 2016.
"There was a shortfall and whilst the [NSW government] gave the council various sweeteners to facilitate the merge, eventually the whole process caught up with the council and rate payers alike," she said.
"At the end of the day it ends up with the rate payer who has to pick up the bill.
"And that's a pretty big pill to swallow."
People can provide feedback on the proposed options on the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council website.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
