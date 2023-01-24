Nobody knows what was going through the mind of the mother who police believe killed her two sons and then herself in Canberra back in November.
The event at Yerrabi Pond on the night of November 4 was an unimaginable tragedy.
The coroner will ultimately make a judgement on the cause of death, but Dr Shamaruh Mirza can't help thinking the situation may not have unfolded if that mother, a migrant, had sought help.
Aloneness and low self-esteem are not uncommon in Canberra, according to Dr Mirza, a nominee for Australia's Local Hero at Wednesday's Australian of the Year Awards.
She organises groups of women from migrant backgrounds who get strength from each other.
"If only she could have opened up to someone," she says of the mother. "We need to show empathy."
Dr Mirza is a Bangladeshi-Australian scientist who did her PhD in medical science at the Australian National University.
She and another woman with a Bangladeshi background, Dr Kowsar Khan, got together in 2017 and formed an organisation in Canberra called SiTara's Story.
Dr Mirza says she was prompted to get involved when she realised someone she knew was in deep mental distress.
"A friend of mine in Canberra wanted to take her own life. She had been suffering from post-natal depression but her husband hadn't realised," she said.
"Her mental mindset was neglected, and that made me think we needed to do something in a structured way.
"She was educated and that made me think, 'What happens with women who aren't educated or adequately skilled?'"
Migrants make up more than a quarter of the population of the ACT. There are 10,000 new arrivals a year.
Dr Mirza says the population is large enough to demand a special focus "to help them catch up with the rest of the ACT communities to be able to fulfil not only their aspirations, but also the ACT's goal of providing each Canberran a meaningful life".
She said migrant and refugee women can feel isolated - they may not speak English; they may be stuck at home while the husband goes out to work.
And in those circumstances, mental distress grows.
She was driven on by the case of a woman in Bangladesh who committed suicide after being publicly humiliated by men.
The women in the groups in Canberra come from different backgrounds - Afghan, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Japanese, Nepalese, Italian, Spanish to name a few - but they share a common situation: a feeling of isolation.
"The men are interacting but the women are not going out of the house. They are taking care of the kids," Dr Mirza said.
In this situation of aloneness and a build-up mental anguish, the "talk shops", as Dr Mirza calls them, are a lifeline.
"They share their stories and they find relevance," she said. "They can talk about anything, and, most importantly, without being judged by anyone".
There is also more practical help, like learning to write a resume.
The groups aren't just for newly arrived women. Some participants have lived in Australia for many years but have never been able to integrate.
READ MORE:
Dr Mirza thinks of one woman she knows: "She was never proud of her own identity. She was born in Australia but she was bullied racially in school.
"The talk shop challenged her negative self-belief and she's started taking pride in her own origin."
She says that "Australia has the best social welfare system in the world", but the women she helps don't tend to go to what is available, perhaps because they don't trust outsiders.
English is the basic language of the talk shops. "It is important that they learn English so they can get integrated," Dr Mirza says.
There is often a half hour of just meeting others and chatting and enjoying food - networking, if you like.
Some groups are to learn basic skills - "Someone wants to apply for a job but their husband won't help," Dr Mirza gives as an example.
SiTara's Story gets some money from the ACT government for basics like printing costs or hiring rooms, but all the helpers are volunteers. Nobody is paid.
They are starting a new project for migrants and their children, and the frictions between them. "The children need to live in two different worlds, and that may cause mental wellbeing issues."
She says that a lot of work has been done on this inter-generational issue in Europe and the United States but not much in Australia so she and her colleagues want to fill the gap.
But it's not easy. "Time is the biggest challenge. We do this a hundred per cent in our spare time.
"We do these activities mostly at weekends and late at night after my daughter goes to sleep."
Dr Mirza was recognised as ACT Local Hero of the Year. She brims with enthusiasm: "We have so many ideas."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.