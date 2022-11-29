The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dianne Frances Boland, 72, accused of threatening, harassing witness has charges dropped, dismissed in ACT court

TV
By Toby Vue
November 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charges of threatening and harassing a court witness against a woman have been dropped and dismissed with a magistrate saying the "criminal justice system has no perfect record for engaging people challenged by mental illness".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.