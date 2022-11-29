The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison faces parliamentary censure for 'eroding public trust in democracy'

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
November 29 2022
Member for Mitchell Alex Hawke and Scott Morrison during Question Time on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The federal government will move to censure Scott Morrison in parliament for eroding public trust in Australia's democracy by appointing himself to several ministries in secret.

