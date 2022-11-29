The ACT government will move ahead with laws to ban no-cause evictions as Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury will introduce legislation on Wednesday.
The amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act will also include a ban on rent bidding and will include changes to support a future introduction of minimum standards for rental properties.
It will also include laws to confirm a tenants' right to grow food and compost.
The ban on no-cause evictions would mean landlords would need a valid reason to evict a tenant. Under current laws, landlords can end a lease for no reason as long as a tenant is given 26 weeks' notice.
While the proposed laws would ban no-cause evictions, a landlord would still be able to end a tenancy agreement for legitimate reasons, including failing to pay rent, property damage and if a landlord wants to sell the property.
Mr Rattenbury will say in a speech to the Assembly that the bill proposes to remove no-cause terminations without introducing the end of fixed-term tenancy terminations.
According to draft extracts from his speech, he will say this will make the ACT the first and only jurisdiction in Australia to remove all forms of tenancy termination without a cause.
"Tenancy reform always attracts a high level of public interest, due in no small part to the broad impact they can have on our community and the large number of renters in our community," Mr Rattenbury's speech says.
"Due to the housing and rental crisis we face, these reforms will have a significant positive impact on the lives of many Canberrans."
The government pledged to ban no-cause evictions in the Labor and Greens power-sharing agreement. Previously, Labor and the Liberals blocked proposed legislation put forward by Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur to ban the practice.
The changes would be the latest in a series of amendments to the ACT's residential tenancies act which have taken place in recent years.
The proposed amendments will also introduce changes to minimum energy standards. The government set out a timeline for this earlier this month.
The minimum standard, which mirrors a level typically used in new builds, comes into effect on April 1, 2023, with a phase-in period to November 30, 2026.
Laws were changed to make it easier for tenants to have pets in 2019. Under those changes, tenants only need to ask permission for a pet if it is included in a tenancy agreement.
The Real Estate Institute of the ACT has previously expressed concerns of "unintended consequences" associated with the bill.
The institute said it could force landlords to sell their properties and leave the market. It said this could tighten Canberra's already scarce rental market.
The opposition has also criticised the changes, with housing spokesman Mark Parton saying in August it could have a serious impact on renters.
"Despite Mr Rattenbury's utopian vision, these policies have been rolled out in Victoria where they have resulted in thousands of landlords exiting the market," Mr Parton said.
"This has then led to a dramatic tightening of the Victorian rental market and if we see the same implemented in the ACT there is no doubt it will significantly impact renters."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
