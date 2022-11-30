Every time Sam Kimmorley has a question about his heritage, he goes back to the same pages.
"I just know everything from the book," the Canberra Cavalry infielder said.
The book in question is Very Big Journey: My Life as I Remember It. The late Hilda Jarman Muir was born near the outback town of Borroloola in the Northern Territory in about 1920. These pages tell tales of her early years roaming the country and her forced removal from a loving family to the Kahlin Home for half-caste children.
Years later, Muir was chosen to present a writ to the High Court on behalf of her fellow stolen generation, asserting the removals were illegal and immoral. In 2000, she returned to Yanyuwa land. There, she is recognised as an owner and custodian of the country.
To Kimmorley, she's just "Nana Muir".
So with her in mind, Kimmorley will pull on the Cavalry's Indigenous jersey for an ABL clash with Geelong-Korea at Narrabundah Ballpark on Saturday night.
"It's obviously pretty cool for me, being a proud Aboriginal man myself. It's going to be good to chuck it on and play," Kimmorley said. "I was surrounded by a little bit of culture [growing up] and my dad taught me a bit about it as well. Whenever I'm curious, he's letting me know what it's all about."
Saturday night looms as the Cavalry's showpiece home game for the series against Geelong-Korea, with the first of four games to be played on Thursday night.
For Kimmorley - who returned home in June after spending four years at United States colleges - it is another chance to realise a dream.
"My dad grew up playing baseball in Darwin, and I grew up playing catch with dad in the backyard," Kimmorley said.
"He taught me how to throw, and it just sparked my passion early, playing catch with my dad. I'm sure most people who grew up playing baseball had it the same.
"I grew up playing with the older guys a little bit, guys like Robbie [Perkins] and Cam [Warner]. I'm just soaking it all in this year, being my first year in the ABL. I'm just trying to learn and grow as much as I can as a player and as a teammate."
Canberra are desperate to atone for a forgettable week after they gave up 40 runs and were swept by Brisbane, so they want to make a statement - and they have a reason to do it quickly.
An ACT government curfew ensures lights at Narrabundah Ballpark automatically switch to a training setting at 10pm, under which it would be unsafe to continue a game.
Cavalry officials have already been forced to end one game early, with games now moved to an earlier timeslot which has club bosses concerned about the impact it could have on crowds.
"We are trying to beat the curfew so we moved times to an earlier timeslot, but it's a little bit trickier for Thursday and Friday, when we've moved games to 6.30pm," Cavalry general manager Sunny Singh said.
ABL ROUND FOUR
All games at Narrabundah Ballpark
Thursday: Canberra Cavalry v Geelong-Korea at 6.30pm.
Friday: Canberra Cavalry v Geelong-Korea at 6.30pm.
Saturday: Canberra Cavalry v Geelong-Korea at 6pm.
Sunday: Canberra Cavalry v Geelong-Korea at 12pm.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
