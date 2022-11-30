The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Proud': What Indigenous round means to Canberra Cavalry rookie Sam Kimmorley

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 30 2022 - 8:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous Canberra Cavalry hitter Sam Kimmorley. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Every time Sam Kimmorley has a question about his heritage, he goes back to the same pages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.