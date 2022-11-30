The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson unleashes on 'rookie senator' David Pocock over industrial relations bill

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 30 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Pauline Hanson and Senator David Pocock. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Karleen Minney

Senator Pauline Hanson has accused ACT senator David Pocock of being "rolled over" into supporting the industrial relations bill, calling him a "rookie senator" and "doormat Dave".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.