Catch CJ Shaw's final Canberra show - All Sorts - at The Street Theatre

CJ Shaw's show All Sorts at The Street Theatre on Saturday will be his last in Canberra for a while as the popular musician and teacher heads north with his young family.
The show is a matinee, at 4pm on Saturday, a chance for the whole family to escape the festive rush and sit back and enjoy music that cuts across the generations, including his hits ANZAC Biscuits and Aint' Many Like Lenny. Many fellow musicians are coming together to make his show is one to remember.
"I'm sad to be leaving," he said. "I was driving down Northbourne just now thinking, 'I'm going to miss this place'."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, CJ moved to Canberra seven years ago from East Timor. He's been a much-loved teacher, for the last five years at Palmerston District Primary School where he was nominated for an ARIA for Music Teacher of the Year in 2020.
READ MORE:
He and his partner and their daughters will be moving to Murwillumbah to be closer to family and his show on Saturday is a farewell to Canberra as much as anything else.
He'll be joined by his band The Blow-Ins, a kids' choir, props and visual projections. The show's name All Sorts, is about making sure there is something for everyone.
"If you've got three generations, you're all going to like something in the show, but all come together to watch it. And that's my dream," he said.
Bookings for the show can be made at www.thestreet.org.au/ or on 6247 1223
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.