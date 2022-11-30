The Canberra Times
Catch CJ Shaw's final Canberra show - All Sorts - at The Street Theatre

By Megan Doherty
December 1 2022 - 5:30am
CJ Shaw juggles being a teacher with a musician. Picture by Karleen Minney

CJ Shaw's show All Sorts at The Street Theatre on Saturday will be his last in Canberra for a while as the popular musician and teacher heads north with his young family.

