Those seeking to blow the whistle on suspected wrongdoing within the federal government will be given extra protections as Labor makes good on its promise to pass a federal ICAC before Christmas.
The Albanese government will introduce tweaks strengthening whistleblower laws on Wednesday, which it expects will come into effect by the time its federal watchdog is operational in mid-2023.
It follows the passing of its National Anti-Corruption Commission bill on Wednesday with a single amendment, requiring the independent commissioner's appointment be approved by more than half a parliamentary oversight committee.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the first tranche of tweaks were "long overdue" and would provide immediate improvements to the regime.
The amendments include adding a positive duty to protect whistleblowers on principal officers along with additional training, expanding the definition of detriment to whistleblowers, and improving the process of allocating investigators following disclosures.
A more extensive look at redrafting the laws will occur next year to address the scheme's "underlying complexity".
Consultations will also begin to determine whether there is a need to establish a whistleblower protection authority or commissioner.
Last week, one of the world's leading whistleblower experts described Australia's laws as a "global embarrassment" but added they could be modernised with a few changes.
Tom Devine told The Canberra Times the "devilish details" of the legislation stopped the "outstanding vision" of protecting whistleblowers from becoming a reality.
The laws have been heavily criticised in the decade since their introduction for being overly complex, having loopholes, and being limited in offering support avenues for those coming forward.
One former federal judge described it as "technical, obtuse and intractable" after dealing with a hearing involving the law.
Military whistleblower David McBride last month slammed the protections as "useless" after his attempts to use the public interest disclosure laws to defend himself against five charges were nullified by a last-minute public interest immunity claim by the Defence Department.
Mr McBride is facing jail time after he leaked classified documents about alleged war crimes committed by Australian defence personnel.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
