Cam who? It's not that Josh Armstrong doesn't respect arguably the best golfer in the world.
It's not even that he doesn't want to rub shoulders with him and pick his brains about how to crack the big time.
It's just that the Canberra junior sees Cam Smith just like anyone else he's competing against this week - as a rival.
And even though the crowds will flock to the Victorian and Kingston Heath courses over the next four days to see the sport's biggest Australian names, Armstrong's goal hasn't changed.
"I'm here to win. Yeah, it's a high-quality field and all but I still want to try to win the thing," Armstrong said.
"My philosophy has always been don't play a tournament if you don't think you can win it. The courses are tough, but they're also sort of suited to me.
"If you focus on being around those other guys, and this is no disrespect to them at all, it takes your mind away from the job you're trying to do.
"So I've got to get into my own rhythm and play my golf. Seeing their names on leaderboards is pretty cool, but at the end of the day I'm still young and these are the sort of guys I want to be around every week."
Armstrong, now based in Sydney, will be playing for the fourth week in a row when the men's and women's Australian Opens begin on Thursday morning.
Fellow Canberran Matt Millar will join him in the field, which boasts the likes of Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Min woo Lee on the men's side and Karrie Webb, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Laura Davies onthe women's side.
Both Millar and Armstrong will be looking to make amends after missing the cut at the Australian PGA in Brisbane last week.
It was a blip on the radar for an otherwise solid summer so far, with Armstrong finishing in a tie for 35th at the Queensland PGA, a tie for 16th at the Victorian PGA and 12th at the Western Australia Open.
The 23-year-old Armstrong is hoping to use a strong Australian summer to launch his hopes of playing overseas, eyeing a spot on the DP Tour or a chance to play in Canada.
"It's more about keeping the ball rolling. There have been two or three shots a round that I haven't had the same concentration levels, which lead to big numbers or makes life harder," Armstrong said.
"It's a work in progress, but it's definitely on the upward trend. For me, it's about keeping that momentum."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community.
