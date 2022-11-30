That sky-writing over Canberra on Monday had everyone throwing in their two cents in over what it actually was spelling out.
The wind played havoc with the letters, you had to be quick to catch the gist of the message.
Plenty thought it read "Net Zero" but it was actually "Not Zero".
It was commissioned by Advance Australia, "an independent movement that lives for mainstream Australia" as a protest against the Albanese Government's aim to have net zero emissions by 2050.
Now you know.
