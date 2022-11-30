It's the first day of summer on Thursday. And the City Renewal Authority is celebrating with a festive campaign which includes making rides in the Civic merry-go-round free until Christmas Eve.
It also added to the festive spirit on Wednesday by giving away 1500 plants to Canberrans who lined City Walk.
The plants were part of spring displays from Civic and Braddon that were re-homed as the garden beds and pots are refreshed for summer.
While the giveaway didn't start until 11.30am, eager green thumbs were lining up from 10am. Each person was restricted to three plants each.
It was just the start of the Celebrate Christmas in the City campaign.
There is a new, giant Christmas tree in City Walk and, from Thursday, a program of festive installations and performances in the city centre, the free merry-go-round rides and a digital Advent calendar of offers from local businesses.
City Walk has become Christmas Walk, with fairy lights, decorations and installations.
Christmas-themed roving performers will be singing and dancing in the city every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon for the first three weekends in December.
The full program is at: christmas.inthecity.com.au
